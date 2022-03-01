U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the nano drones market are AeroVironment Inc. , Aerix Drone, Extreme Fliers, Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd. , Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd. , Mota Group Inc. , Parrot SA, Prox Dynamics, Skyrocket Toys LLC, Horizon Hobby, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, Dajiang Innovation Technology Co.

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241269/?utm_source=GNW
, BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Thales Group and Textron.

The global nano drones market is expected to decline from $986.12 million in 2021 to $1,250.40 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $3,232.41 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.8%.

The nano drones market consists of sales of nano drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture extremely small drones or remote-controlled aircraft used in various military and non-military applications.Nano drones are used by military officials for confidential operations such as search and rescue, reconnaissance, surveillance, and situational awareness, among others.

They are built with smaller-sized rotors and motors and hence are light in weight, small in size portable, and easier to control and navigate.

The main types of nano drones are fixed-wing nano drones, rotor nano drones, flapping-wing nano drones, and others.Fixed-wing nano drones are used for ISR missions, surveying and mapping, search and rescue, and other aerial applications.

The different payloads of nano drones include cameras, control systems, tracking systems, others and are used by various end-users such as consumers, military or law enforcement, and others.

North America was the largest region in the nano drones market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing adoption of nano-drones by military bodies is contributing to the growth of the nano-drones market.Nano drones are being employed as a major military asset due to their ability to integrate a lot of capabilities into a small form factor.

For instance, in May 2020, FLIR Systems, Inc., a US-based company that specializes in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras and sensors declared that it has been granted an extra $20.6 million deal from the USA Army to deliver its FLIR Black Hornet Nano-UAV Systems. Furthermore, in December 2020, the British army has purchased 30 nano bug drones to allow soldiers to spy on targets up to 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) away, marking the latest move in the contentious use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the military (UAVs).

The growing technological advancements are shaping the nano-drones market.In recent years, nano-drone technology has advanced intensely, allowing them to fly faster and deeper than ever before, as well as carry out complex surveillance missions.

For instance, in December 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company in collaboration with UAVTEK, a UK-based drone manufacturer developed a super lightweight bug drone based on nanotechnology.The bug is a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that weighs 196g, about the same as a smartphone, has a 40-minute battery life, and a range of 2 kilometers.

During a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) program conducted by the Ministry of Defence’s Future Capability Unit, it was the only nano-UAV capable of surviving the harsh weather.

In January 2019, FLIR Systems, a US-based commercial company specializing in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras, components, and imaging sensors acquired Aeryon Labs for $200 million.This acquisition expands FLIR’s unmanned system solutions with advanced airframes, sensors, and flight management software for government and defense customers.

The contract also includes the deployment of the firm’s FLIR Black Hornet 3 nano-unmanned drone to support operations by the French Armed Forces. Aeryon Labs is a Canadian developer and manufacturer of miniature unmanned aerial vehicles.

The countries covered in the nano drones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241269/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


