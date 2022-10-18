Nano-Fertilizers Market Size to Worth Around USD 1557.78 Mn by 2030

Precedence Research

Due to the increasing demand for food crops, the market for nano fertilisers is anticipated to grow quickly and with a good CAGR over the course of the forecast period. In the coming five years, the global nano fertilisers market will grow due to the fast-increasing global population and the need to feed everyone. Nano-fertilizers are fertilisers that aid in increasing the nutritional value of a crop. Nano-fertilizers are more useful than chemical fertilisers since they are less expensive and required in smaller amounts. Nanotechnology advancements have cleared the path for large-scale synthesis of nanoparticles utilised in the formulation of Nano-fertilizers.

Nano-fertilizers have a higher surface area due to the inclusion of very tiny nanoparticles in nanofertilizer formulations. The large surface area of Nano-fertilizers aids in the improvement of metabolism within the plant system and so increases crop output. Nano-fertilizers are sprayed in a variety of methods, either to the soil or through the leaves, and they are used to deliver three key components in identical quantities, namely nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. The use of Nano-fertilizers can reduce the consumption of chemical fertilisers by 80-100 times, allowing a country to reduce unneeded chemical fertiliser imports. Nanoaptamers, zinc Nano-fertilizers, nanoporous zeolite, carbon nanotubes, boron Nano-fertilizers and nanoherbicides, are examples of Nano-fertilizers.

The use of Nano-fertilizers lowers concerns such as air and groundwater levels pollution, soil pollution, eutrophication, soil fertility degradation, and biodiversity loss.

In agriculture, nano-products like nano fertilisers and nano-pesticides attempt to minimise nutrient losses in fertiliser, reduce chemical propagation, and increase yields through pesticide and nutrient management. New nanotools for agriculture can therefore contribute to the development of nanotechnology. Farmers highly regard it due to the rising need for the finest agricultural performance with constrained resources.

Regional Snapshots

The worldwide Nano-fertilizers market may be classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. With increased agricultural demand in the area, North America accounts for a substantial proportion of the worldwide Nano-fertilizers market. The demand for high agricultural yields is increasing across North America region. The farming business in the United States provides more than $100 billion to the US economy. The United States Department of Agriculture intends to construct agriculture innovation centres to give farmers with the required technical support in generating value-added agricultural goods. This programme would rely heavily on Nano-fertilizers. In addition, in September 2019, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a US$ 72.4 million grant to the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to improve the productivity of vegetables, fruits, treenuts, and nursery crops. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market for Nano-fertilizers in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 353.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1,557.78 Million North America Market Share 42% in 2021 Asia Pacific Market Share 20% CAGR 17.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players BASF SE, Indian Farmer Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, Yara International ASA, Hindustan Insecticide Limited, Fertilizers and Chemical Travancore Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Jiangsu same Group Co, Ltd., EuroChem, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Nutrien Ltd., OCI Nitrogen, Petrobras, Qatar Fertiliser Company, SABIC, Notore Chemical Industries Plc and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The need for Nano-fertilizers for use in agricultural goods to increase crop productivity is expected to surge in the coming years. Nano-fertilizers are more effective at providing nutrients than other fertiliser technologies such as chemicals or biofertilizers. Reports of incorrect use of chemical fertilisers and their influence on the agroecosystem are anticipated to diminish chemical fertiliser usage and lead farmers to prefer Nano-fertilizers in the near future.

Nano-fertilizers, as opposed to chemical fertilisers or biofertilizers, provide controlled release of active substances into the soil, which boosts crop production. As a result, the worldwide Nano-fertilizers market is expected to provide appealing potential in the coming years.

Restraints

Technical know-how is necessary for an intelligent farming technique that incorporates nanotechnology in agriculture, which is anticipated to impede market expansion. Due to restricted knowledge and the utilisation of contemporary technology, there is a mismatch between fundamental understanding and actual application in nano-agriculture. Numerous governments and industry players are making efforts to educate and counsel farmers on the use of nanomaterials in agriculture, however many farmers are not taking part in these initiatives. The expansion of the market's income is also being restrained by the growth of the agriculture nanotechnology sector by farmers in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil. Additionally, nanotechnology offers several advantages for the quality and safety of food, but it also has certain potential hazards for the environment, animals, and human health. Additionally, nanoparticles can harm a person's heart and induce lung inflammation.

Opportunities

Growing worldwide population, increasing food requirements, and the capacity of nano fertilisers to provide balanced fertilisation via a smart delivery system are the primary drivers driving the growth of the global nano fertilisers market. Furthermore, the eco-friendliness of nano fertilisers in comparison to conventional fertilisers drives market expansion. However, using nanoparticles in excess of their permitted amount can cause toxicity in some situations. Furthermore, the absence of toxicological research due to insufficiency of soil and field-based studies on nano particles may serve as a key barrier on market expansion. However, the development and validation of nano fertilisers that are not disruptive to existing bulk fertiliser production systems will encourage industry participation in nano fertilisers, offering enormous prospects for market expansion in the future years.

Challenges

Stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the Nano fertilizers market during the forecasted period.

Like other businesses, the fertilizer industry has its own set of regulatory and other laws and rules that both accelerate and halt the growth of the global market. If these laws and guidelines are not followed by market players, the strict action is taken against them. Thus, stringent government regulations are hindering the growth of global fertilizer market.

Report highlights

North America dominates the Nano fertilizers market due to favorable government and environmental regulations, particularly in the United States. Furthermore, technological advancements and the rapidly emerging agricultural industry are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Soil mode of application is anticipated to rule the category and account for the largest revenue shares of the market over the next five years due to their ability to transport nutrients in the soil, allowing their release and penetration into the roots.

Due to their high absorption capacity, carbon-based nanomaterials are anticipated to account for the majority of market revenue.

Due to the efficacy in providing green and eco-friendly alternatives, silver is another raw element whose price is expected to increase dramatically over the next five years.

In the following five years, it is anticipated that nanoscale fertilisers would command the largest revenue shares of the market and assert their dominance over the market sector due to their advantages in providing nutrients more effectively.

One of the most crucial industries that must operate smoothly and properly is agriculture. As environmental toxicity rises, there is a rising demand for fertilisers. Reduced agricultural productivity, restricted plant growth, toxin accumulation in fruits and vegetables, etc. are all effects of toxins in the soil, water, and air.

Recent Developments

Nutrien today announced plans to increase its capacity for producing fertiliser starting in June 2022 in response to structural developments in the global energy, agricultural, and fertiliser sectors.





The CPF Grow-Share-Protect Mangrove Forestation Project, spanning an area of 1,300 rai, will be introduced by The CP Group and Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited in Trat province in 2022. The objectives are to boost local economies, improve biodiversity, preserve animal and marine life in the area, and increase living standards for those who live close to mangrove regions.





Market Segmentation

By Category

Nanoscale Fertilizer

Nanoscale Additive Fertilizer

Nanoscale Coating Fertilizer





By Raw Material

Silver

Copper

Aluminium

Carbon

Others





By Application

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others (Wax, Laywood, Bioinks, etc.)

By Method of Application

Soil Method of Application

Foliar or Spray Method of Application

Soaking Method





By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





