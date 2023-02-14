Nano One announces $10M grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

Vancouver --News Direct-- Nano One Materials Corp

Nano One Materials Corp CEO Dan Blondal joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has been awarded $10 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

Blondal told Proactive the funds will give the company a major step forward fast tracking the conversion of North America’s only lithium iron phosphate (LFP) plant to Nano One’s patented One-Pot Process.

