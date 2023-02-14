U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.59
    -20.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,003.18
    -242.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.28
    -40.51 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,930.84
    -10.31 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    -1.24 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7740
    +0.0570 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1820
    +0.7740 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,054.15
    +569.25 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.01
    +9.60 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Nano One announces $10M grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Nano One Materials Corp

Nano One Materials Corp CEO Dan Blondal joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has been awarded $10 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

Blondal told Proactive the funds will give the company a major step forward fast tracking the conversion of North America’s only lithium iron phosphate (LFP) plant to Nano One’s patented One-Pot Process.

Contact Details

Proactive USA

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nano-one-announces-10m-grant-from-sustainable-development-technology-canada-790551427

Recommended Stories