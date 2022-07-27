Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, announces that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business the annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Corporations Act (British Columbia), whichever shareholders are in attendance at the Meeting on August 2, 2022, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

We have heard from many shareholders over the past week that they did not receive their proxy cards or materials in the mail and as such were not able to vote in advance of the meeting. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. If your shares are held with a broker or other intermediary (registered trading accounts, banks) please contact your broker or you can contact our transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services, at 1-800-564-6253 (North American toll free) or 1-514-982-7555 (International) for more information.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the adjourned Meeting remains the close of business on June 13, 2022. Shareholders will have until 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to submit their proxies. Shareholders who have already submitted proxies do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on August 2, 2022.

As previously announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nano One strongly encourages all shareholders to vote via proxy and not attend the Meeting in person. To facilitate shareholders not attending the Meeting in person, the Company will be broadcasting the adjourned Meeting via telephone conference call. To listen to the adjourned Meeting via teleconference, please dial 1-866-512-0904 (Participant Code: 7478017) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the adjourned Meeting. Shareholders listening to the adjourned Meeting via teleconference will not be permitted to vote through the telephone conference call.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

