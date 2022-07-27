U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    +29.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,837.00
    +105.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,277.50
    +165.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.50
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.19
    +0.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0330 (-1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9850
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,085.56
    -54.38 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.49
    -1.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,681.71
    +26.50 (+0.10%)
     

Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nano One Materials Corp.
·3 min read
Nano One Materials Corp.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NNOMF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, announces that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business the annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Corporations Act (British Columbia), whichever shareholders are in attendance at the Meeting on August 2, 2022, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

We have heard from many shareholders over the past week that they did not receive their proxy cards or materials in the mail and as such were not able to vote in advance of the meeting. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. If your shares are held with a broker or other intermediary (registered trading accounts, banks) please contact your broker or you can contact our transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services, at 1-800-564-6253 (North American toll free) or 1-514-982-7555 (International) for more information.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the adjourned Meeting remains the close of business on June 13, 2022. Shareholders will have until 8:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to submit their proxies. Shareholders who have already submitted proxies do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on August 2, 2022.

As previously announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nano One strongly encourages all shareholders to vote via proxy and not attend the Meeting in person. To facilitate shareholders not attending the Meeting in person, the Company will be broadcasting the adjourned Meeting via telephone conference call. To listen to the adjourned Meeting via teleconference, please dial 1-866-512-0904 (Participant Code: 7478017) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the adjourned Meeting. Shareholders listening to the adjourned Meeting via teleconference will not be permitted to vote through the telephone conference call.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709920/Nano-One-Announces-Adjournment-of-2022-Annual-General-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Begins Fight to Legislate Tougher Climate Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government introduced legislation to enshrine steeper targets to cut greenhouse-gas emissions into law, even as Greens politicians signaled more ambitious goals are needed to win their support.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?

  • IMF says crypto crash hasn’t quite harmed broader financial system

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that the cryptocurrency market turmoil hasn’t quite affected global financial stability. See related article: Crypto volatility hasn’t had macroeconomic implications so far: Jerome Powell Fast facts In a report published Tuesday, the IMF said crypto assets have “experienced a dramatic selloff” that has led to losses in crypto […]

  • China's industrial profits rebound in June on easing COVID curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms bounced back to growth in June, bolstered by the resumption of activity in major manufacturing hubs, but worries about a COVID-19 resurgence have cast a shadow over future factory output. Profits in June grew 0.8% from a year earlier, rebounding from a 6.5% decline in May, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. Buoyed by easing pandemic curbs and government stimulus, June's data shows industrial firms are gradually coming back from painful supply chain disruptions in the second quarter.

  • US to See High Inflation for Longer: Saxo Bank's Jakobsen

    Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer and chief economist at Saxo Bank, discusses the US economy, what to expect from the Fed decision and his investment strategy for markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Australian inflation speeds to 21-year high, peak still to come

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian inflation sped to a 21-year high last quarter and is likely to accelerate even further as food and energy costs explode, stoking speculation interest rates will need to more than double to bring the outbreak under control. Wednesday's gloomy report comes just a day before Treasurer Jim Chalmers is due to update the previous government's budget forecasts, and he is already warning that inflation would get worse before it got better. "It will be confronting," Chalmers told reporters on the update.

  • Australia Lower-Than-Forecast Inflation Eases Bets for Jumbo RBA Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders abandoned bets on a super-sized Reserve Bank of Australia interest-rate increase at next week’s policy meeting after headline inflation came in slightly slower than expected.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Bl

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Microsoft stock jumps after ‘shockingly robust’ forecast calls for continued strong cloud growth

    Microsoft Corp. missed expectations for profit and revenue in a Tuesday earnings report, as deteriorating economic conditions led to an even greater shock than expected when executives revised their guidance at the beginning of June.

  • Wall Street cuts price targets on Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the price target cuts that financial institutions are issuing ahead of Microsoft and Alphabet's after-hours earnings reports today.

  • Activist Elliott Management Holds Stake in PayPal

    The e-commerce payments facilitator represents a sizable target, with a market value of roughly $89 billion even after a downdraft in its shares.

  • Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is not letting go of despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood is Not Letting Go of These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, has been in hot water so far […]

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t