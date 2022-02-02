U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Nano satellite Market Size to Reach USD 1,336.9 Million in 2030 | Rise in Demand for Earth Observation Related Applications is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nano satellite market size was USD 220.4 Million in 2020. Increase in number of space exploration missions in recent years, lower cost of launching as compared to conventional satellites, and rise in investment by key market players are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Emergen Research Logo

Drivers: Advancements in space technologies

Advancements in satellite miniaturization coupled with development and deployment of more innovative technologies are other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Nano satellites are equipped with advanced devices such as accelerometer, which helps to measure speed of the satellite, and magnetometer, which provides a compass reading and detects magnetic fields. Nano satellites are also mounted with gyroscope, which measures and maintains orientation and angular velocity satellite, and a barometer to detect pressure, among others. These technologies enable nano satellite resources to work efficiently. Furthermore, rapid escalation in production and launch of nano satellites is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/902

Restraints: Stringent government regulations

Stringent government regulation is a major factor restraining growth of the global nano satellite market. Nano satellites often rideshare, either by secondary payloads on rockets for launching the large satellites, or for carrying cargo to the locations such as the International Space Station (ISS). These impose various restrictions to nano satellite integration and launch schedules, including orbit destinations, and loss of flexibility for the subsystems in nano satellites.

Growth Projections

The global nano satellite market size is expected to reach USD 1,336.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing adoption of miniaturization technologies across civil, commercial, and military sectors, and increasing initiatives of academic institutions, private companies, and space agencies to launch new nanosatellite missions are key factors driving global nano satellite market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on market growth. Lack of funds from private investors and government along with technological challenges have resulted in slow development of nano satellites. The COVID-19 pandemic had led to implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries, which resulted in disrupted supply chain of aeronautical parts and delayed the launch of various satellites. However, many large companies have been able to recover after the pandemic; however small and medium size enterprises are still in the process.

Looking for Discount on Nano Satellite market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/902

Current Trends and Innovations

Advancements in satellite technologies such as advanced ground systems, in-orbit services, advanced payload systems, and others is boosting growth of the nano satellite market. Advancements in tracking, telemetry, and command-to-control satellites is making ground systems a top satellite technology trend. Ground stations use Radiofrequency (RF) communication terminals, electronically steered, and phased-array antennas to track satellites with minimal human intervention. Moreover, increase in satellite constellations requires modern inter-satellite links for coordination of constellation movement. For this, smart RF and optical communication technologies are used for better in-orbit relays in upstream and downstream data transfer. This innovation will prove very useful in boosting development of nano satellites.

Geographical Outlook

Market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020, which is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Countries in Europe are more developed in terms of advanced technologies, and companies are investing substantially in development of nano satellite technologies, which is creating opportunities for nano satellite providers and boosting market growth.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid rate over the forecast period. The U.S. launches a vast number of nano satellites for various applications such as observation of the Earth and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, communications, and military operations. The number of launches is expected to increase in the near future owing to increased defense spending and need to upgrade communication networks and links.

Strategic Initiatives

In March 2021, NASA announced the launch of new inexpensive variants of the nano satellite under its CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI), which will provide opportunities for smaller satellite payloads built by small non-profit organizations, high schools, and universities to fly on upcoming satellite launches. NASA provides these CubeSat developers a cost-effective pathway through innovative technology partnerships for conducting technology demonstrations and scientific investigations in space. Similar initiatives by other space industry giants is expected to support market growth.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Nano Satellite Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-satellite-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • 1kg-3kg segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register rapid growth rate over the forecast period. The cost of launching nano satellites is much lower as compared to conventional satellites owing to lighter weights and smaller size.

  • Communication segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Nano satellite communicate using radio waves. Signals received from Earth and retransmitted with the help of a transponder, which acts as an integrated radio signals receiver and transmitter.

  • Commercial segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing use for applications such as communication, voice and video data, video chats, and others.

  • Some major companies included in the global market report are ACC Clyde Space, GomSpace A/S, ISISPACE Group, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Alen pace, Axelspace Corporation, NanoAvionics, Planet Labs PBC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Sierra Nevada Corporation, EnduroSat, Sky and Space Global Ltd., and The Boeing Company.

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/902

Emergen Research has segmented the global nano satellite market on the basis of mass, application, end-use, and region:

  • Mass Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

  • End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Want to Explore Complete Table of Content (TOC) for Nano Satellite Market[Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nano-satellite-market/toc

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Chemical Industry Segment:

Graph Database Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Graph Type, By Organization Size, By Analysis Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Data Fabric Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Type (In-Memory Data Fabric, Disk-Based Data Fabric), By Deployment (On-Premises, On-Cloud), By Organization Size, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Data Visualization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software, Service, Solution), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise (Small, Medium, Large), By End Use (Healthcare, Education, Government), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Internet of Nanothings Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Nano Phones, Nanosensors, others), By Communication Type, By Network Architecture Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Decision Intelligence Market, By Model (Human-based, Hybrid-based, Machine-based), By Software (Analytics, Machine Learning), By Provider (Big Cloud Providers, Start-Ups), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Geographic Information System Software in Agriculture Market, By Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud), By Application (Crop Monitoring, Irrigation Monitoring, Soil Analysis, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Public, Private), By Enterprise Size (Large, Small & Medium), By Application (Payments, Trade Finance), By End-use (BFSI), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read our Press Release on Nano Satellite @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-nano-satellite-market
Read our Blog on Low cost Satellite@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-in-the-low-cost-satellites-market

