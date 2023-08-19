Nano-X Imaging Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$17.4m (loss narrowed by 12% from 2Q 2022).

US$0.31 loss per share (improved from US$0.38 loss in 2Q 2022).

Nano-X Imaging Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 17%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 17%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 75% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Nano-X Imaging has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

