Nanobots Market Size to Worth Around USD 21.45 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global nanobots market size is projected to be worth around USD 21.45 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a registered CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanobots market was reached at USD 6.19 billion in 2022. Organic matter such as proteins and polynucleotides, as well as inorganic materials such as metals or diamond, can be used to create nanobots. In the case of diamond, this is distinguished by its exceptional strength and performance. Metals, such as silver, can serve several functions. It can serve as the foundation for nanobots and has antimicrobial properties. They can, in rare situations, function like viruses, inflicting irreparable cell harm. The surface characteristics of nanobots play an important role in determining their solubility and interactions with other macromolecules or cell surfaces. A nanobot's size or form has a direct impact on its mobility, permeabilization, and reactivity. As a model, several extracellular nanostructures might be employed.

One of the primary goals of nanobot’s research in medicine has been to produce medicines that target the exact area where they are needed, with the goal of reducing the influence on healthy sections of the body that any ordinary treatment has. This concept proposes using nanobots to detect and deploy to a specific portion of the body where the issue is situated, and, in the best-case scenario, transmit feedback. Because of these crucial duties (detect and mobilize), two technologies stand out: sensors and propulsion equipment; and from this knowledge, it can be determined that certain other devices, like as power supply and molecular computers, will be required, without excluding devices to develop a specific duty, such as storage compartments or manipulators.

Nanobots will play a major role in medicine in the near future, acting as a "nanodoctor" within the body. Cancer therapy is of particular relevance because it is one of the main causes of mortality worldwide. The nanobot will roam throughout the body autonomously and discover cancer cells. When they are inside or engaging with the cancer cells, they will release the medicine. Anti-cancer medications' adverse effects on other sections of the body will be decreased as a result.

Report Highlights

  • Although most nanomachines are still in the research and development stage, several basic molecular machines and nanomotors have been evaluated. One instance is a sensor with a switch around nanometers wide that can count individual molecules in a chemical sample.

  • Nanotechnology in medicine is extremely significant for therapeutic purposes, but it can also be critical for diagnostic purposes. A medication may be precisely administered to the desired location of the body by employing nanoparticles. This can aid in the treatment of cancer patients by providing them with a personalized treatment plan.

  • Nanobots are no longer just a notion on paper; they are actively being developed. Sensors, propulsion, and navigation systems are among the components. Currently, the study is mostly focused on nanomotors, which are an important component of propulsion. Chemically, magnetically, and acoustically powered nanomotors have been developed and used, primarily in the field of Nanomedicines.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 5.3 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 21.45 Billion

CAGR

16.8% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

Europe

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Oxford Instruments (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), JEOL Ltd (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), EV Group (EVG) (Germany), Park Systems. (South Korea), AIXTRON (Germany), and Others.

Regional Snapshots

  • North America led the worldwide market in 2021, owing to the region's new product launches and firms' rigorous R&D operations to launch nanorobots for medical applications.

  • Europe has taken second place in the worldwide market as a result of increased efforts by European businesses to create nanorobots for cancer treatment applications, which has contributed to the region's growth.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher CAGR throughout the projection period due to increased expenditures in pharmaceutical R&D and regional demand for personalized/regenerative medications. Muse Nanobots, for example, was formed in August 2020 by IIT Madras, India, with the goal of eradicating coronavirus within 5 minutes of contact.

  • Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region's rising patient pool, along with unmet medical demands, is projected to fuel the rise of nanotechnology. However, the remainder of the globe is expected to expand more slowly due to a lack of knowledge and funding by public/private entities to perform nanotechnology research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Nanobots are mostly evaluated in the health business because to their small size, although they are employed in a wide range of industries including climate control and the military. Healing wounds, atomic-scale surgical tools, and travelling the body to locate and treat illnesses are the most widely proposed medical uses. Nanomedicines, according to research from Guangdong Medical University, can minimize toxicity, extend the controlled-release of pharmaceuticals, and boost permeability. Furthermore, nanorobots are tiny enough to pass through a tumor's vascular endothelial cell gap, resulting in what is known as the increased permeability and retention effect (EPR effect). This enhanced activity is intended to allow for the diagnosis of cancer at the single-cell level.

  • Furthermore, this deep penetration, along with the capacity to cross multiple organ barriers and films throughout the body, indicates that existing medications will have higher pharmacological effectiveness. Similarly, the previously described EPR function might be extremely useful for medical imaging, with magnetic or contrast nanorobotics readily steered to the desired tissue or structure to augment pre-existing imaging technology.

  • The financial sector will play a critical role in transmitting technological information from research centers to industry and markets. Significant expenditures are required for the development of new goods and processes, as well as the penetration of new markets, particularly at the seed phase. Closer collaboration between the financial community and nanotechnology enterprises can aid in breaking down these obstacles.

Restraints

Nanopollutants are nanoparticles that are tiny enough to enter the lungs or be absorbed through the skin. Nanopollutants may be both natural and man-made. Some goods on the market today, such as anti-aging cosmetics and sunscreen, include nanoparticles. Workers in nanotechnology research and production processes face the greatest danger. The construction of items one molecule at a time is known as molecular manufacturing. It might produce the same items that we see now, but much more accurately and at a far lower cost. It is uncertain if this will cause the world economy to thrive or fail.

Opportunities

  • Nanotechnology offers a wide range of new technologies for designing tailored methods to enhance pharmaceutical medication delivery. Today, unpleasant side effects of therapies such as chemotherapy are frequently the consequence of drug delivery techniques that fail to correctly designate their intended target cells.

  • Harvard and MIT researchers, on the other hand, were able to link unique RNA strands spanning approximately 10 nm in diameter to nanoparticles and load them with a chemotherapeutic medication. Cancer cells are drawn to these RNA strands. When the nanoparticle comes into contact with a cancer cell, it clings to it and releases the medicine.

Challenges

When developing and manufacturing nanoscale devices with moveable elements, a variety of obstacles and concerns must be addressed. The most evident is the requirement for the development of extremely tiny tools and manipulation techniques capable of precisely assembling individual nanostructures into functioning devices. The less obvious problem is connected to nanoscale adhesion and friction. It is impossible to simply reduce an existing macroscopic device with moveable elements to the nanoscale. Due to the high surface energy of nanostructures, such an approach would fail since all touching portions will cling together according to the energy minimization principle. Because adhesion and static friction between components can readily surpass material strength, the parts will shatter before they begin to move relative to each other. This necessitates the creation of moveable structures with a small contact area.

Related Reports

Recent developments

  • In August 2020, Muse Nanobots, an Indian tech business, has created a nanotech coating for textiles that it says will inactivate Coronavirus within five minutes of contact.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Nanomanipulators

  • Bio-Nanorobotics

  • Magnetically Guided Nanobots/Nanorobots

  • Others

By Application

  • Biomedical

  • Nanomedicine

  • Others

By Type of Manufacturing

  • Biochips

  • Nubots

  • Bacteria-based Nanobots

  • 3D Printing

  • Other Types

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Research Laboratories

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

