NanoByte to be the First Token Used for Instant Fiat Loan Provided by One of Indonesia’s Biggest Financial Institution

NanoByte and Danamas Collaboration to Lead the Crypto Adoption in the Asia Pacific

NanoByte

NanoByte and Danamas Collaboration to Lead the Crypto Adoption in the Asia Pacific

DKI Jakarta, Indonesia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Three of the most populated countries in the world (China, India, and the USA) are becoming more stringent on cryptocurrency, while crypto supporters have been touting Indonesia as the future emerging market. When it comes to cryptocurrency, Indonesia is way ahead of many nations. With more than 270 million population and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, the future of this avenue of trading is promising. Its government is also open to crypto, with the president (Joko Widodo) actively encouraging Indonesians to learn about new tech including crypto.

Despite huge opportunities in Indonesia, there are only around 7 million crypto investors in the country, or less than 3% of the total population. NanoByte Token (NBT) was launched last month aiming to become a pioneer of crypto adoption in the fourth most populous country in the world.

NanoByte is affiliated with Nanovest, an investment application to trade US stocks and cryptocurrency-based in Indonesia and already gained the support of more than 2 million people in Indonesia during its beta launch. Today, they finally announced the latest innovation: the first-ever instant fiat loan with NanoByte through a partnership with Danamas, a Sinarmas Financial Service company.

Sinarmas Financial Service is a leading financial services provider in Indonesia that provides an integrated and comprehensive range of financial services, including Banking, Insurance, Financing, Capital Markets, Asset Management, Share Administration, Security, and Information Technology. Sinarmas Financial Service is also part of the conglomerate group Sinarmas that has been in Indonesia since the 1930s. NanoByte’s partnership with Danamas is the first maneuver of making crypto assets accepted in the full suite of the traditional financial ecosystem in Indonesia. As a crypto project, Nanobyte Token (NBT) is now available through the centralized exchange platform Tokocrypto, Binance’s portfolio in Indonesia. In the global market, it is accessible through Pancakeswap dan Uniswap.

Story continues

Nanovest’s CEO, Hutama Pastika, said the partnership between Nanobyte and Danamas in providing NBT as an instant loan application service facility will be effective as of April 19th, 2022. "The latest scheme in the crypto-asset-based instant lending services (NBT) is expected to encourage education and be a proof to crypto enthusiasts with all Indonesian people of what kind of amazing things a digital asset can provide. Hopefully, all of these efforts can foster people’s trust that this new investment instrument is not that difficult and perfectly safe for everyone.”

The NBT asset-based instant loan offered by Nanobyte and Danamas is such an innovative project and claimed as the first in the world. All Indonesians who are interested in applying for a loan can do so as long as they have NBT and are available to join this program. “Danamas and Sinarmas Financial Service discover that today's young generation has begun to get more literate in investment and invest a lot through digital currency. Through this partnership, NanoByte token holders can get instant loans with up to 80% lower interest than what they normally get in the market," Danamas’s CEO, Joyce Andries said.

To date, crypto-based projects are often seen as risky, scary, and unstable investments. Through this innovation, Danamas and Sinarmas Financial Service intend to boost the adoption of crypto assets by introducing a new channel that is more reliable and relatable to the novice. Hopefully, it can drive greater and faster growth of the crypto industry in Indonesia and across the globe. The bases are formed, and the growth has begun. It can only get bigger and brighter from here.

About NanoByte Token (NBT)

NanoByte Token aims to bridge cryptocurrency to the traditional/conventional currency system; by creating utility for cryptocurrency in products such as e-money, credit cards, insurance, and other investments. NBT’s home market is Indonesia, the 4th largest country in the world with 270 million lives. After its initial launch in Indonesia, NanoByte is exploring opportunities in more countries. NBT has a unique position to make crypto legitimate and mainstream because of the support that it gets from both traditional financial institutions and new-age crypto institutions. Some of the big names who are partnering with NBT include Sinar Mas Financial Services (one of the largest financial institutions and a diversified group in Southeast Asia), Tokocrypto (the largest crypto exchange in Indonesia), and Agate International (the largest game developer in Indonesia).

Nanobyte Website | Instagram | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | YouTube

About Danamas and Sinarmas Financial Service

Danamas is a company that was founded in 2000 under the name PT. Komunindo Arga Digital, the company later changed its name to PT Pasar Dana Loan which was established under the auspices of Sinarmas Financial Service, a leading financial services provider in Indonesia. Danamas is also a member of the Indonesian Fintech Association (AFPI). The company is committed to helping business people, especially MSME fighters to develop their businesses, as well as employees/workers to get loans by way of submission and easy.

Danamas Website | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact

Company Name: Nanovest

Contact Person: Rani

Email: tfriskarani@gmail.com

Website URL: https://www.nanovest.io/

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.





Attachment



