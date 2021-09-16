NanoCellect accelerates growth plans with close of $35 Million in Series C & D Rounds led by Vertical Venture Partners and Warburg Pincus

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoCellect Biomedical Inc. ("NanoCellect"), the market-leading provider of microfluidic cell sorting solutions to advance cellular discoveries announced the close of $35M of financing to further accelerate commercial growth plans and new product development goals.

NanoCellect Biomedical introduces the WOLF G2 Cell Sorter that is ideally suited for use in cutting-edge biological research in academic and biopharma laboratories involved in single-cell genomics, gene editing, cell line development, immunology, infectious diseases, and general cell enrichment.

"The past 18 months have been challenging given the ongoing pandemic, but our WOLF Pack completed the development and launch of our new WOLF G2 platform, added new international distribution partners, and nearly doubled our global installations," commented Chris Neary, NanoCellect CEO. "Our ongoing success and strong product pipeline added prominent new investors along with our existing investors allowing us to secure the resources to execute on our growth plans," added Neary.

NanoCellect's $15M Series C Round was led by Vertical Venture Partners ("VVP") and closed early this year. VVP was joined by existing investors including Agilent, Illumina Ventures, and FusionX Ventures, and several new investors including Yonjin Capital and Sagian Equity. VVP's decision to lead this round was driven by their confidence in the demonstrated market adoption of NanoCellect's proprietary microfluidic platform for single-cell applications that require high cell viability for successful downstream research.

"Since NanoCellect delivered their first WOLF systems in 2017, the company has rapidly expanded global installations while sustaining impressive customer satisfaction with its differentiated WOLF system, which validated our conviction in leading NanoCellect's Series C Round," said Paul Conley, Managing Director of VVP.

In August 2021, NanoCellect closed a $20M Series D financing led by Warburg Pincus, a global growth private equity firm. Warburg was joined by new investor, Casdin Capital, with several existing investors, including Illumina Ventures, VVP, Anzu Partners, FusionX Ventures, and Sagian Equity. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further support the launch of NanoCellect's second-generation WOLF G2 cell sorting system, invest in future product development, and expand the commercial go-to-market for NanoCellect's high-performance, proprietary microfluidic cell sorting platform.

José Morachis, President and Co-Founder at NanoCellect, added "The Series D growth investment from Warburg Pincus and Casdin Capital and continued support of our existing investors will be instrumental in furthering NanoCellect's ability to drive innovation and support the needs of our research customers."

NanoCellect was advised by Cooley LLP in both the Series C and Series D financings.

About NanoCellect Biomedical

Co-founded by Drs. Will Alaynick, José Morachis, Nate Heintzman, Sung Hwan Cho, and Professor Yuhwa Lo in 2009, NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held life science company focused on developing pioneering solutions and commercializing cell analysis and sorting that is based on microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's mission is to facilitate breakthrough biomedical discoveries by making cell sorting and analysis technology portable, affordable, and easy to use. Its WOLF platform is used in a growing number of scientific applications including single cell genomics, antibody discovery, cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR genomic editing, and plant and animal genomics. Follow NanoCellect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Vertical Venture Partners

Vertical Venture Partners ("VVP") is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on making Seed and Series A investments in B2B technology companies targeting pain points in specific industry verticals. The VVP team has decades of operating and investment experience gained from diverse backgrounds in venture capital, investment banking, and advanced R&D. In addition to its core fund, VVP is proud to manage the UC San Diego Triton Technology Fund and the UC Riverside Highlander Fund, both dedicated to commercialization of UC intellectual property by distinguished alumni. Please visit www.vvp.vc to learn more.

About Yonjin Capital

Yonjin Capital LLC is the North America and Europe investment arm of Yongjin Group (Yongjin) and the sister firm of Yonghua Capital (Yonghua) both based in China with headquarters in Shanghai. Yonjin Capital LLC specializes in early- and mid-stage life science companies. We are interested in innovative technologies in therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices.

About Sagian Equity

SAGIAN Equity is an early-stage investment firm that focuses on technology-oriented companies that participate in emerging or high growth markets. Our portfolio companies know who they are taking share from and why they win, have leadership teams with the depth and breadth to adapt their business model when necessary and have a validated value proposition for their product/solution by market segment. The partners at SAGIAN Equity have extensive experience as successful entrepreneurs, corporate business executives and investors. Please visit www.sagianequity.com to learn more.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $64 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 205 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $94 billion in over 940 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

