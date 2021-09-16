U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,462.75
    -41.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.90
    -7.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    -0.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -20.60 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,968.69
    +465.06 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.33
    +38.12 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.90
    +28.41 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

NanoCellect accelerates growth plans with close of $35 Million in Series C & D Rounds led by Vertical Venture Partners and Warburg Pincus

·5 min read

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoCellect Biomedical Inc. ("NanoCellect"), the market-leading provider of microfluidic cell sorting solutions to advance cellular discoveries announced the close of $35M of financing to further accelerate commercial growth plans and new product development goals.

NanoCellect Biomedical introduces the WOLF G2 Cell Sorter that is ideally suited for use in cutting-edge biological research in academic and biopharma laboratories involved in single-cell genomics, gene editing, cell line development, immunology, infectious diseases, and general cell enrichment.
NanoCellect Biomedical introduces the WOLF G2 Cell Sorter that is ideally suited for use in cutting-edge biological research in academic and biopharma laboratories involved in single-cell genomics, gene editing, cell line development, immunology, infectious diseases, and general cell enrichment.

"The past 18 months have been challenging given the ongoing pandemic, but our WOLF Pack completed the development and launch of our new WOLF G2 platform, added new international distribution partners, and nearly doubled our global installations," commented Chris Neary, NanoCellect CEO. "Our ongoing success and strong product pipeline added prominent new investors along with our existing investors allowing us to secure the resources to execute on our growth plans," added Neary.

NanoCellect's $15M Series C Round was led by Vertical Venture Partners ("VVP") and closed early this year. VVP was joined by existing investors including Agilent, Illumina Ventures, and FusionX Ventures, and several new investors including Yonjin Capital and Sagian Equity. VVP's decision to lead this round was driven by their confidence in the demonstrated market adoption of NanoCellect's proprietary microfluidic platform for single-cell applications that require high cell viability for successful downstream research.

"Since NanoCellect delivered their first WOLF systems in 2017, the company has rapidly expanded global installations while sustaining impressive customer satisfaction with its differentiated WOLF system, which validated our conviction in leading NanoCellect's Series C Round," said Paul Conley, Managing Director of VVP.

In August 2021, NanoCellect closed a $20M Series D financing led by Warburg Pincus, a global growth private equity firm. Warburg was joined by new investor, Casdin Capital, with several existing investors, including Illumina Ventures, VVP, Anzu Partners, FusionX Ventures, and Sagian Equity. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further support the launch of NanoCellect's second-generation WOLF G2 cell sorting system, invest in future product development, and expand the commercial go-to-market for NanoCellect's high-performance, proprietary microfluidic cell sorting platform.

José Morachis, President and Co-Founder at NanoCellect, added "The Series D growth investment from Warburg Pincus and Casdin Capital and continued support of our existing investors will be instrumental in furthering NanoCellect's ability to drive innovation and support the needs of our research customers."

NanoCellect was advised by Cooley LLP in both the Series C and Series D financings.

About NanoCellect Biomedical
Co-founded by Drs. Will Alaynick, José Morachis, Nate Heintzman, Sung Hwan Cho, and Professor Yuhwa Lo in 2009, NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held life science company focused on developing pioneering solutions and commercializing cell analysis and sorting that is based on microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's mission is to facilitate breakthrough biomedical discoveries by making cell sorting and analysis technology portable, affordable, and easy to use. Its WOLF platform is used in a growing number of scientific applications including single cell genomics, antibody discovery, cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR genomic editing, and plant and animal genomics. Follow NanoCellect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Vertical Venture Partners
Vertical Venture Partners ("VVP") is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on making Seed and Series A investments in B2B technology companies targeting pain points in specific industry verticals. The VVP team has decades of operating and investment experience gained from diverse backgrounds in venture capital, investment banking, and advanced R&D. In addition to its core fund, VVP is proud to manage the UC San Diego Triton Technology Fund and the UC Riverside Highlander Fund, both dedicated to commercialization of UC intellectual property by distinguished alumni. Please visit www.vvp.vc to learn more.

About Yonjin Capital
Yonjin Capital LLC is the North America and Europe investment arm of Yongjin Group (Yongjin) and the sister firm of Yonghua Capital (Yonghua) both based in China with headquarters in Shanghai. Yonjin Capital LLC specializes in early- and mid-stage life science companies. We are interested in innovative technologies in therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices.

About Sagian Equity
SAGIAN Equity is an early-stage investment firm that focuses on technology-oriented companies that participate in emerging or high growth markets. Our portfolio companies know who they are taking share from and why they win, have leadership teams with the depth and breadth to adapt their business model when necessary and have a validated value proposition for their product/solution by market segment. The partners at SAGIAN Equity have extensive experience as successful entrepreneurs, corporate business executives and investors. Please visit www.sagianequity.com to learn more.

About Warburg Pincus
Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $64 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 205 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $94 billion in over 940 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

(PRNewsfoto/NanoCellect)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoCellect)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanocellect-accelerates-growth-plans-with-close-of-35-million-in-series-c--d-rounds-led-by-vertical-venture-partners-and-warburg-pincus-301377873.html

SOURCE NanoCellect

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]