Nanocellulose Market worth $963 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nanocellulose Market by Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC), Raw Material (Wood, Non-Wood), Application (Pulp & Paper, Composites, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Sensors), And Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Nanocellulose Market is expected to grow from USD 346 million in 2021 to USD 963 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7%. The major factors driving the nanocellulose market include growth in the sustainable products demand and increasing funding for nanocellulose R&D from government & private sectors of developed nations. The focus of electronics and automotive manufacturers to reduce the weight and size of their offerings while maintaining the sustainability is expected to further accentuate the demand for nanocellulose based composites in the near future.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56392090

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanocellulose Market"
111 – Tables
47 – Figures
151 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nano-cellulose-market-56392090.html

High strength-to-weight ratio imparted by MFC & NFC results in the type holding the largest market share

Based on type, the nanocellulose market has been segmented into three types, namely, MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC, and others. MFC & NFC is projected to lead the global nanocellulose market during the forecast period (2021-2026). The demand for MFC & NFC is the highest as they provide various advantages such as material efficiency, strength enhancement, lightweight and renewable barrier characteristic materials. In addition, fibrous content of MFC & NFC increases the strength of green electronics produced, which may result in inflated demand for product from the electronics industry as they move from traditional non-renewable materials for circuit manufacturing to sustainable materials.

Pulp & paper applications accounted for the largest share in the overall nanocellulose market in 2019.

The nanocellulose market has been segmented based on application into five categories, namely, pulp & paper, composites, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, and others. Among these applications, the pulp & paper application accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Nanocellulose helps to increases the absorbency of several paper products and helps to cut down the overall production cost. This is driving the market for nanocellulose in the pulp & paper segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=56392090

Stringent environmental regulatory framework driving the demand for nanocellulose in Europe

Europe is the largest market for nanocellulose. The competitive and diversified industrial sector is supporting the growth of the nanocellulose market in Europe. The increasing consumption of nanocellulose is also influenced by the excellent business environment and a strict regulatory framework of the region. The regulation on usage of single-use packaging products have shifted the demand towards sustainable materials for manufacturing packaging products, thus resulting in the pulp & paper and composites applications being the significant shareholders in the region.

The major players in the nanocellulose market include Fiberlean Technologies (UK), Borregaard (Norway), Nippon Paper Group (Japan), Celluforce Inc. (Canada), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Stora Enso (Finland), RISE Innventia (Sweden), American Process Inc. (US), FPInnovations (Canada), UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland), Melodea (Israel), Cellucomp (Scotland), Blue Goose Refineries (Canada), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), VTT (Finland), and SAPPI (South Africa).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=56392090

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc) Market By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care,), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Nonwood-based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)- Global Forecast To 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microcrystalline-cellulose-market-59144224.html

Nanocomposites Market By Type [Carbon Nanotubes, Nanoclay Metal Oxides, Nanofiber, Graphene), Resin Type, Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electrical & Semicondustors, Coatings, Aerospace & Defense, Energy), and Region- Trends & Forecast To 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nanocomposites-market-141476334.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nano-cellulose-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanocellulose.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanocellulose-market-worth-963-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301480485.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

