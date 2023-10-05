This Nanoco Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 25% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Nanoco Group plc's (LON:NANO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nanoco Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Christopher G. Richards bought UK£47k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.16). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christopher G. Richards. Notably Christopher G. Richards was also the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Nanoco Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Nanoco Group insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about UK£4.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Nanoco Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Nanoco Group insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nanoco Group. For example - Nanoco Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

