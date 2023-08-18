Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) investors are sitting on a loss of 61% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 61% in that time. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 5.8% over three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Nanoco Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Nanoco Group grew its revenue by 34% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.0% in the twelve months, Nanoco Group shareholders did even worse, losing 61%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Nanoco Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

