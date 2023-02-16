Nanofiber market size to grow at a CAGR of 24.99%; Evolving opportunities with Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanofiber market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,843.43 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.99%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the nanofiber market was valued at USD 1,364.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanofiber Market 2023-2027

Nanofiber market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers nanofiber, such as cellulose nanofiber.

Donaldson Co. Inc. - The company offers nanofiber such as Glass Fiber Nonwoven.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers nanofiber under the brand, InterNano.

eSpin Technologies Inc. - The company offers nanofibers such as Kevlar aramid fiber.

Vendor landscape –

The global nanofiber market is fragmented, with the presence of both small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer nanofiber in the market are Abalioglu Holding AS, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hollingsworth and Vose Co., Inovenso Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NanoTechLabs Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., US Global Nanospace Inc., Verdex Technologies Inc., Nanolayr Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and others.

The market has numerous small and regional vendors. The increase in competition has led to the consolidation of the market, wherein smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Nanofiber market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Nanofiber market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (polymer, carbon, glass, ceramic, and others) and application.

The polymer segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Research is being conducted globally to develop new fabrics from polymer nanofibers. In the medical industry, researchers developed a peptide containing nanofibers to prevent the growth of bacteria in case of infections. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global nanofiber market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nanofiber market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as rising investments in countries such as Japan, China, and India. For instance, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. (Nippon) offers cellulose nanofibers through its manufacturing facility in Japan. The annual production capacity at this facility is around 500 tons. The easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor are also likely to drive the growth of the regional nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Nanofiber market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers – The growing demand for renewable energy and sustainable products is driving the growth of the market. Nanofibers have several potential applications in renewable energy. They are widely used in manufacturing several sustainable and eco-friendly products. Researchers have been focusing on making paper with nanometer-wide cellulose fibers in addition to regular fibers. Nanofibers can also be used to produce feminine hygiene products without the use of SAP. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing demand for biosensors is a key trend in the market. Biosensors are used for the detection of analytes. They combine a biological component and a physiochemical detector component that converts a biological response into an electrical signal. The high sensitivity and fast response of sensors are proportional to the surface area and porosity of the detection component. Nanofibers made of carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, ceramic materials, and composites of polymer nanofibers and carbon nanotubes are used for assembling biosensors. Carbon nanotubes and carbon nanofibers are ideal materials for biosensor applications. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Production challenges impeding the growth of the global nanofiber market. The selection of a proper solvent corresponding to the nanofiber is crucial to produce defect-free nanofibers. Other issues also hamper the efficiency of the technologies used in nanofibers production. For instance, the electrospinning process faces issues such as jet instability and interference, blocking of needle by the polymer solution, and high cost of nanofiber production. Such challenges hinder the production of nanofibers and, in turn, will adversely impact market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this nanofiber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nanofiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nanofiber market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nanofiber market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nanofiber market vendors

Nanofiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,843.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abalioglu Holding AS, Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Freudenberg SE, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hollingsworth and Vose Co., Inovenso Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NanoTechLabs Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., US Global Nanospace Inc., Verdex Technologies Inc., Nanolayr Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global nanofiber market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Polymer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Carbon - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Abalioglu Holding AS

12.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo

12.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

12.7 Donaldson Co. Inc.

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.9 eSpin Technologies Inc.

12.10 Freudenberg SE

12.11 Hollingsworth and Vose Co.

12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

12.13 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

12.14 Oji Holdings Corp.

12.15 Teijin Ltd.

12.16 Toray Industries Inc.

12.17 US Global Nanospace Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

