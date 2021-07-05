U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.76
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.59
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9000
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,586.58
    -1,884.95 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.73
    +26.18 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.48
    +43.21 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,598.19
    -185.09 (-0.64%)
     

A nanofiber membrane could help solve the drinking water crisis

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Korean scientists claim a new desalination technique makes sea water fit to drink in minutes. The researchers used a membrane distillation process that resulted in 99.9 percent salt rejection for one month. If commercialized, they say the solution could help alleviate the drinking water crisis exacerbated by climate change. More than 3 billion people worldwide are affected by water shortages, with the amount of fresh water available for each person plunging by a fifth over two decades, according to the UN.

The new study details a way to purify sea water using a a nanofiber membrane as a salt filter. While scientists have used membrane distillation in the past, they kept encountering a massive obstacle that slowed down the process. If the membrane became too wet, or flooded, it could no longer reject the salt. Needless to say, this was a time-draining process that forced scientists to either wait for the membrane to dry or come up with additional solutions, like using pressurized air to release trapped water from its pores.

To overcome this challenge, the Korean team turned to a nano technology known as electrospinning to create their three-dimensional membrane. In scientific terms, they used poly vinylidene fluoride-co-hexafluoropropylene as the core and silica aerogel mixed with a low concentration of the polymer as the sheath to produce a composite membrane with a superhydrophobic surface. In essence, this created a filter that had a higher surface roughness and lower thermal conductivity, allowing it to desalinate water for up to 30 days. The full report was published in the Journal of Membrane Science.

“The co-axial electrospun nanofibre membrane has strong potential for the treatment of seawater solutions without suffering from wetting issues and may be appropriate for real-scale membrane distillation applications,” Dr Yunchul Woo, a materials scientist at the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, said. He added that the membrane may be appropriate for "pilot-scale and real-scale membrane distillation applications.” 

Currently, the main method of purifying sea water is through reverse osmosis at the roughly 20,000 desalination plants around the world. But these facilities require vast amounts of electricity to operate and also create concentrated brine as a waste product, which is typically dumped back in the sea. Therefore, it's no wonder scientists are exploring new solutions that aren't as counter-productive.

Recommended Stories

  • Egyptian farm uses fish waste to grow vegetables

    This hydroponic farm uses fish waste to grow leafy greensLocation: Giza, EgyptNatureWorks farms both Tilapia fish and fresh vegetablesThe fish are bred inside tanks, where they release wastewhich is then filtered and re-used to nourish the plants(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FOUNDER AND OWNER OF NATUREWORKS, ABDELRAHMAN AHMED, SAYING:"Our system here is a closed circle, made up of fish tanks and plant pots. The fish release their eggs, they are very small. We feed the fish. The fish get bigger and release waste. At that stage, the waste is considered a natural fertilizer, which goes through a filtering process. We filter the water, and then the water goes to the plants. The plants swim in the water, and absorb all the nutrients coming from the fish, and then the water goes back to the fish as clean water."Ahmed says the method saves 95% of the water used in traditional farmingEgypt suffers from significant water shortagesdue to climate change, pollution and a growing population

  • Final Fantasy VII Intergrade’s entertaining DLC should also be on PS4

    A slicker, more polished FF7R. But it's a shame the DLC didn't make it to PS4.

  • 'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology comes to Disney+ on September 22nd

    The 'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology will release on Disney+ September 22nd, and there's a new teaser trailer to match.

  • Maui mayor asks airlines for fewer tourists amid travel boom

    For nearly a year, Maui residents had their tropical oasis virtually to themselves. “Over-tourism” has long been a complaint of locals on the Hawaiian island that is among the world’s most popular getaways: congested roads, crowded beaches, packed restaurants. Now, as cooped-up mainlanders return in droves, Maui officials are making an unusual plea to airlines: Please don't bring so many people to our island.

  • Boring Company proposes Fort Lauderdale transit loop for trips to the beach

    Elon Musk's Boring Company has proposed a transit tunnel loop for Fort Lauderdale that could quickly take you to the beach.

  • This Summer, the Only Condiment You Need Is a Batch of Red Zhoug

    The red pepper-based sauce from Ori Menashe’s Bavel is spicy, sweet, smoky, and ready to party.

  • Amid drought, Colorado rafters flock to oases while they can

    Across Colorado, parched rivers are at some of their lowest levels on record. The summer activity on the Cache La Poudre River in northeastern Colorado reflects the precarious situations of rivers and lakes in dry regions, with rafters and boaters eager to enjoy the remaining oases while they can and businesses hoping to eke out a season threatened by drought. “Any time that you make your living off of Mother Nature, you definitely partner with a pretty turbulent environment,” said Kyle Johnson, whose whitewater rafting company, Rocky Mountain Adventures, has been fully booked seven days a week.

  • NC police catch all 4 suspects after car chase, crash of stolen TV news car

    Area residents got a reverse 911 call Saturday saying they should lock their doors and stay inside while the search was ongoing.

  • Hacker targets 'Apex Legends' in plea to fix 'Titanfall' hacking

    Respawn was forced to release an 'Apex Legends' matchmaking patch after the game was hacked to raise awareness over the unplayable state of 'Titanfall.'

  • States Where the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer

    The debate over the wealth gap and whether the rich are advancing at a faster rate than the poor has been a political football for years. In times like these, hard data can be a good indicator of...

  • Psychedelic medicine companies to watch

    Because of the regulatory and administrative requirements to test, develop, and eventually administer psychedelic medicine, companies have sprung up at every stage of the pipeline.

  • Obviously AI, a no code startup for data analysts, increases its seed round to $4.7M

    Nirman Dave’s two startups are very different, but both have a DIY spirit. Now Dave is chief executive officer of Obviously AI, a no code AI/ML platform that enables people without technical backgrounds to build and train machine learning models. The extension was led by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC), a deep tech investment firm, with participation from Trail Mix Ventures and B-Capital.

  • Will Burrard-Lucas Went on a Quest to Find a Rare Black Leopard in Africa

    “At night, it was always the black leopard’s eyes that struck me,” Will Burrard-Lucas remembers. The wildlife photographer saw his first spotty leopard in Tanzania at the tender age of five. Just over thirty years later, he stood face-to-face with a rare black leopard in Laikipia, Kenya.

  • Malaysians in Covid lockdown fly white flags to ask for help

    The #benderaputih campaign is aimed at giving lower income families a way to signal that they need aid.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 5th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • Despite Robinhood’s Efforts to Attract Retail Crowd, Redditors Warn Against its IPO

    While Robinhood Markets made public the prospectus of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, revealing it had grown its funded accounts by 151% year-over-year to 18 million -- from...

  • Ben O’Connor moves into Tour de France contention after stage nine victory

    A late attack from Tadej Pogacar saw him take sixth place on the stage and leads overall by two minutes and one second from O’Connor.

  • 12 Supplements for Focus That Will Boost Your Productivity

    These can help you get things done.

  • China notches up another successful spacewalk

    Hundreds of miles above earth, China made history on Sunday (July 4) with the first spacewalk outside its Tiangong station.Astronaut Liu Boming took a shot at describing the view: very beautiful, he said, and very bright.He and two other astronauts are on the first of four high-stakes mission to complete China's space station by the end of 2022.Apart from setting up the main module, the astronauts also have a list of technical tests to complete.Beijing has proceeded with its space program largely on its own.Chinese astronauts have never set foot on the International Space Station, and perhaps never willWithout new funding, the ISS could be decommissioned in 2024.Which means the Tiangong could be the only space station left in Earth's orbit.Seven hours after it started, the spacewalk was brought to a close with a cheery wave for the cameras and the team back at home.The astronauts have another two months on the station before heading back to earth.

  • Editorial: Heat kills. With climate change, we need to prepare for more deadly heat waves

    Record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest may have caused hundreds of deaths. How do we save lives as climate change fuels more extreme weather?