U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.59
    +177.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Nanomaterials Market Size to Worth Around US$ 43.1 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global nanomaterials market size is projected to worth around at US$ 43.1 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a remarkable CAGR of 18.05% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanomaterials market size was estimated at US$ 9.68 billion in 2021. The increasing use of nanoparticles within the tending trade and therefore the increasing use of nanomaterials in water treatment applications are probably to extend world demand for nanomaterials.

Nanomaterials are referred to the nanometer scale like structures that has a minimum of one dimension of lesser than the hundred nanometers. Nanomaterials are categorized into one, two, and three dimensional. The zero dimensional nanomaterials are known as nanoparticles that are crystalline or amorphous and are available in various shapes and sizes.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1752

The bulk nanomaterials are called the three dimensional nanomaterials with 3 willy-nilly way giant dimensions prodigious a hundred nm. They consists of nanowire bundles, nanoparticle dispersions, and nanotubes. Nanomaterials have a range of qualities love high strength, hardness, elasticity, electrical conductivity, medicament and automatic self-cleaning, chemical and scratch resistant, that makes them progressively helpful during a wide selection of applications. Various medical devices, electronics, boats, aircrafts, and construction materials are some of the commercial applications of the nanomaterials.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 9.68 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 43.1 Billion

CAGR

18.05% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Strem Chemicals, Inc., American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanocomposix, Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Cytodiagnostics, Inc., Quantum Materials Corp

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of product, carbon nanotubes segment holds the largest market share in the global market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

  • On the basis of application, medical segment holds the largest market share in the global market.

  • By region, Asia-Pacific holds the leading market share in the nanomaterials market. However, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for the nanomaterials.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1752

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the nanomaterials market, accounting for the highest market share in 2020. The rising utilization of nanomaterials across different industry verticals such as electronics, medical instruments, region and military, automotive, and textiles sectors are significantly driving the growth of the market in terms of value sales. Due to the growing demand for technology, the various organizations are boosting their investments on research and development which is exponentially driving the market in countries like China and Japan, and government support are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market. For example, BASF, a known nanotechnology organization, spent more than Euros 2.03 billion in research and development in the year 2019.

Continuous efforts in the R&D of nanotechnology and nanomaterials, to explore potential applications in various end use industries, are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand from microelectronics and Nano electronics due to the increasing usage of advanced devices is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. In Central &South America market is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising focus of several multinational companies in the expansion of their businesses in the developing markets. Additionally, Brazil is known to be a frontrunner in R&D adctivities related to nanomaterials. Thus, the aforementioned facts is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the market.

Technological advancement in various industries including medicine, electronics, and automobiles have significantly contributed to the development of the living standards of the masses in the countries like Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the rising disposable income of the middle class income group and growing demand for luxury goods including laptops,mobile phones, and other electronic devices has an increase in demand for electronic devices.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand from electronic industry to augment market growth

During the forecast period, the rise in demand for nanomaterials in electronic industry is driving the growth of the market in terms of value sales. The various consumer electronics has gained a rapid traction among the global consumers in the recent years owing to the rising digital revolution across the globe. The rising disposable income of the consumers in the developing economies is driving the demand for the hi-tech consumer electronics. The rising investments in the research and development to manufacture efficient and sustainable electronic products are expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increased research & developments to manufacture new nanomaterials is expected to bolster the growth of the market globally in terms of value sales.

Restrain

Stringent rules and regulations to hold back the market growth

Factors including expected increase within the variety of individuals exposed to those nanoparticles, activity exposure, and therefore the expected evolution of doubtless prejudicial consequences in the upcoming years are anticipated to prompt the institution of stricter laws. As a result, the predicted progressive stringency in nanomaterials and engineering laws is anticipated to act as a restrain to the growth of the market in the future.

Opportunities

Growing adoption of nanomaterials in personal care industry

Rise in consumers’ disposable personal incomes, the personal care industry is booming which in turn is also likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the nanomaterials market during the forecast period in terms of value sales. Nanoparticles are being use into cosmetics as well as skin care products. For instance, oxide nanoparticles block ultraviolet rays and minimize white coating on the skin. Thus, the adoption of nanomaterials in the personal care industry is likely to offer immense opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Impact of Covid 19

The market growth is adversely affected by the lockdown and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2020. However, during the pandemic the lockdown restrictions and the closure of international borders resulted in a disrupted supply chain and lack of labor. China is a major manufacturer of various electronic products and the origin of COVID-19 from China has forced the various top companies to shift to other Asia nations such as India and Vietnam.

Top Nanomaterials Manufacturers in 2020

Some of the top market players operating in the nanomaterials market are Strem Chemicals, Inc., American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanocomposix, Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Cytodiagnostics, Inc. and Quantum Materials Corp.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Carbon Nanotubes

  • Titanium Nanoparticles

  • Silver Nanoparticles

  • Aluminum Oxide Nanomaterials

  • Gold (Au)

  • Iron (Fe)

  • Copper (Cu)

  • Platinum (Pt)

  • Nickel (Ni)

  • Antimony Tin Oxide

  • Bismuth Oxide

  • Others

By Application

  • Aerospace

  • Automotive

  • Medical

  • Energy & power

  • Electronics

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1752

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Gas prices: U.S. pain at the pump no match for Europe

    Gas, or petrol, prices around the globe highlight how consumers in dozens of countries —particularly in Europe — pay far more than Americans currently are to fill up their cars.

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Insiders Pull the Trigger on These 2 Controversial Stocks; What They Know That We Don’t?

    What to make of the markets today? The week started with the S&P 500 officially falling into bear territory, and on Wednesday the Federal Reserve made its most aggressive rate hike in almost 30 years – 75 basis points, or 0.75% – indicating that inflation, which is running at 8.6% annualized, is now Economic Enemy #1, even at the risk of recession. It’s definitely not an environment to encourage investments. But there are stocks out there that are worth a second look, if investors know which sig

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?