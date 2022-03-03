U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,195.50
    -43.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.70
    -4.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.30
    +2.70 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    -2.30 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3390
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7310
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,195.88
    -877.66 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.91
    -27.63 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.18
    -23.38 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the nanomedicine market are Pfizer Inc. , Nanotherapeutics Inc. , NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc. , Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences and GE Healthcare.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241915/?utm_source=GNW


The global nanomedicine market is expected to grow from $221.12 billion in 2021 to $252.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $414.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The nanomedicine market consists of sales of nanotechnology-based applications in medicines by entities (organizations, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are engaged in utilizing nanomaterials for the enhanced diagnosis and treatment of various health issues.Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies nanotechnology knowledge and tools for the prevention and treatment of disease.

They are nanoscale materials that are used in diagnosis and treatment procedures in oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, orthopedics, and other medical areas.
Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.

The main types of nanomedicine are nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, and others.Nanoparticles are a type of ultrafine particles usually between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter used in making medicine and drugs.

The different forms of modality include diagnostics, treatments and are used in clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.

North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the nanomedicine market in the forecast period.Nanomedicine is increasingly being used in treating chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and others where it helps in the fast metabolism of drugs in the body.

According to the international federation of Alzheimer’s associations, Alzheimer’s Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and is projected to double every 20 years, which will reach 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050. In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, thus driving the market.

The 4D Nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanomedicine market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus, limiting the side effects. The 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in 2020, a research team from the Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.

In November 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), a US-based pharmaceutical company completed the acquisition of Celgene for $74 billion.Under this acquisition, Celgene will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMS and Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to expand its range of innovative medicines.

Celgene is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of patients through innovative therapies using nanomedicine and nanotechnology.

The countries covered in the nanomedicine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241915/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Bitcoin's 'Ichimoku Cloud' Breakout Could Lead to Continued Uptrend

    While bitcoin's cloud breakout points to more gains ahead, heightened geopolitical risk calls for tight stop loss on all crypto positions, one observer said.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Oil Tops $114 as Shunned Russian Barrels Leave Hole in Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared to the highest since 2008 as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman A

  • US Lighting Group launches Futuro Houses as 'UFO house' subsidiary

    Futuro Houses uses fiberglass and carbon fiber composite instead of wood to prefabricate its "UFO houses."

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • 'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

    Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius says many EM countries are less exposed to high oil prices than in the past. But investing in Russia "will be impossible for a long time."

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Bitcoin: Economies of Scope Are the Way Forward for the BTC Mining Industry

    One of Bitcoin’s (BTC) most appealing features for investors is its fixed supply. Only 21 million coins will ever exist, encoded in the software, most of which have already been mined. This makes the asset scarce and naturally gives it value, but according to B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes, the remaining supply of 2.03 million represents to bitcoin miners a bit of a “conundrum.” It presents questions regarding the ultimate size of the industry and opportunity in the digital mining space. Ultimatel

  • Is McDonald's a Target for Russian Retaliation?

    Fast food restaurants are warning investors that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could hurt business.

  • Ukraine Conflict Won’t Hurt U.S. Manufacturing. Industrial Stocks Are Dropping Anyway.

    The ISM PMI, a key gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity, showed a pickup in growth. Despite the news, Industrial stocks are falling.

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • Personal trainer died after drinking caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee

    Thomas Mansfield, 29, from North Wales, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home but accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose.

  • These 3 Things Could Make You Age Faster, According to Research

    Were you diagnosed with any of these conditions from age 11 to 15? Here's what you need to know.

  • Mayhem Reigns in Oil Markets as Traders Avoid Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil markets are in a state of flux unlike anything traders say they’ve seen in recent years as they grapple with the sudden disappearance of saleable products from the world’s second-biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBilliona