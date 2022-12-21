U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +19.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,285.00
    +232.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,212.50
    +36.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.40
    +11.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    +1.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -1.48 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2102
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8890
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.67
    +62.78 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.10
    +1.92 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.96
    +57.34 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022: Need for Therapies with Fewer Side Effects Fuels Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Nanomedicine Market

Global Nanomedicine Market
Global Nanomedicine Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomedicine Market by Modality, Application, and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomedicine market was valued at $171,695.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $393,046.52 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors that drive growth of the nanomedicine market are an increase in development of nanotechnology-based drugs, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and growth in need for therapies with fewer side effects.

However, long approval processes and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, the growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.

Emerging innovative technologies for drug delivery, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and rise in government support and funding drive growth of the market. Moreover, growth in need for safe and cost-effective therapies also contribute toward growth of the market. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicines (environmental impact) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, increase in out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

By modality, the treatment segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the nanomedicines, increase in adoption of nanomedicines, rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and increase in number of advanced & effective product launches.

By application, the global nanomedicine market is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. The drug delivery segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer and COVID-19 virus and increase in awareness regarding applications of nanomedicines.

On the basis of indication, the global nanomedicine market is classified into clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, urology, ophthalmology, immunology and others. The clinical oncology segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of oncology diseases and increase disposable income.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

215

Forecast Period

2020 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$171695.33 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$393046.52 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.6%

Regions Covered

Global

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

  • An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the nanomedicine market is provided

  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By MODALITY

  • Diagnostics

  • Treatment

By Application

  • Drug Delivery

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Vaccines

  • Regenerative Medicine

  • Implants

  • Others

By INDICATION

  • Clinical Oncology

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Clinical Cardiology

  • Orthopedics

  • Neurology

  • Urology

  • Ophthalmology

  • Immunology

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • DiaSorin S.pA

  • General Electric Company

  • Invitae Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Leadient BioSciences Inc

  • Mallinckrodt plc

  • Merck & Co, Inc

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd


Key Findings Of Study

  • On the basis of modality, the treatment segment held majority share in the global market in 2020

  • On the basis of application, the drug delivery segment held majority share in the global nanomedicine market in 2020

  • On the basis of indication, the clinical oncology segment held majority share in the global market in 2020

  • Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 112% during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

Chapter 4: Nanomedicine Market, by Application

Chapter 5: Nanomedicine Market, by Indication

Chapter 6: Nanomedicine Market, by Modality

Chapter 7: Nanomedicine Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • DiaSorin S.p.A.

  • General Electric Company

  • Invitae Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Leadient BioSciences Inc.

  • Mallinckrodt plc

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tql2cw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • REIT Preferred is Overlooked and Offers 6% to 8% Yields

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • These Will Be The Best 10 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally just about over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Amazon stock is now down 50% this year and is at a 52-week low

    Amazon's stock has turned ice cold into 2023.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.