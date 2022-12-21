Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022: Need for Therapies with Fewer Side Effects Fuels Sector Growth

Company Logo

Global Nanomedicine Market

Global Nanomedicine Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomedicine Market by Modality, Application, and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanomedicine market was valued at $171,695.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $393,046.52 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.



The major factors that drive growth of the nanomedicine market are an increase in development of nanotechnology-based drugs, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and growth in need for therapies with fewer side effects.

However, long approval processes and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, the growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.



Emerging innovative technologies for drug delivery, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and rise in government support and funding drive growth of the market. Moreover, growth in need for safe and cost-effective therapies also contribute toward growth of the market. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicines (environmental impact) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, increase in out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

By modality, the treatment segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the nanomedicines, increase in adoption of nanomedicines, rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and increase in number of advanced & effective product launches.



By application, the global nanomedicine market is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. The drug delivery segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer and COVID-19 virus and increase in awareness regarding applications of nanomedicines.



On the basis of indication, the global nanomedicine market is classified into clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, urology, ophthalmology, immunology and others. The clinical oncology segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of oncology diseases and increase disposable income.

Story continues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $171695.33 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $393046.52 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the nanomedicine market is provided

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By MODALITY

Diagnostics

Treatment

By Application

Drug Delivery

Diagnostic Imaging

Vaccines

Regenerative Medicine

Implants

Others

By INDICATION

Clinical Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Clinical Cardiology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Urology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S.pA

General Electric Company

Invitae Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Leadient BioSciences Inc

Mallinckrodt plc

Merck & Co, Inc

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Key Findings Of Study

On the basis of modality, the treatment segment held majority share in the global market in 2020

On the basis of application, the drug delivery segment held majority share in the global nanomedicine market in 2020

On the basis of indication, the clinical oncology segment held majority share in the global market in 2020

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 112% during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape



Chapter 4: Nanomedicine Market, by Application

Chapter 5: Nanomedicine Market, by Indication



Chapter 6: Nanomedicine Market, by Modality



Chapter 7: Nanomedicine Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Invitae Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Leadient BioSciences Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tql2cw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



