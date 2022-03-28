Nanomerics Announces Quotient Sciences as its Clinical Trials Partner

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 /Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company had signed an agreement with Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, for the delivery of its Sunlight Trial. The Sunlight Trial will examine the safety and tolerability of OC134 in human volunteers. OC134 is indicated for the treatment of potentially sight threatening cases of allergic eye disease and patient dosing is scheduled to commence in 2022.

OC134 is enabled by Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET). Nanomerics' MET is non-irritant in relevant animal models and a topical ocular penetration enhancer for the delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. The technology enables the absorption of 5 - 18 fold more drug into the ocular tissues, on topical administration, when compared to leading commercial formulations. Most of Nanomerics' MET topical ocular formulations do not lead to plasma exposure and thus Nanomerics' MET efficiently targets drug to the ocular tissues. Nanomerics has a pipeline of topical ocular products, which includes OC132 for the treatment of post-operative ocular pain, OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis and both OC135 and OC136 for the treatment of ocular fungal infections.

Nanomerics is using its Molecular Envelope Technology to create formulations that address areas of unmet medical need. Increased drug deposition will enable lower doses to be used, could lead to improved response rates and reduced side effects; effectively improving the therapeutic index of eye drops. Nanomerics' Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, says, "we are very pleased to be working with Quotient Sciences on the Sunlight Trial and look forward to testing the penetration enhancement, seen in our preclinical studies, in humans."

"We are delighted to be the chosen clinical trial partner for Nanomerics' OC134 program," stated Mark Egerton, CEO of Quotient Sciences. "Assessing the safety and tolerability of a drug program in healthy volunteers is a critical step in the drug development process and we look forward to assisting with this significant milestone."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was spun out of University College London, a top 10 global university and was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include OC134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX), e.g. Envelta™, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic and AnQlar™, which is being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com or contact Nanomerics investor relations at info@nanomerics.com .

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. From candidate selection to commercial launch, everything we do for customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast. www.quotientsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Nanomerics cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Nanomerics takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Nanomerics Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694651/Nanomerics-Announces-Quotient-Sciences-as-its-Clinical-Trials-Partner



