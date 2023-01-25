Nanomix Appoints Finance Veteran Chris Hetterly as Chief Financial Officer

Nanomix Corporation

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in mobile, affordable, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Christopher R. Hetterly as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Hetterly is a financial executive and entrepreneur, with over 25 years of financial leadership and banking experience. Previously, Mr. Hetterly was the CFO of Octagos Health, a healthcare Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. Prior to that, he was a CFO at Madrona Ventures portfolio companies. Mr. Hetterly was the Head of Technology Finance at GE Capital, Wells Fargo, and East West Bank, in addition to being CFO/CIO at Palo Alto Capital. He has raised capital from seed stage to IPO and beyond, and has experience in debt and equity financing, corporate development, business development, with particular expertise in building finance teams and leading in high growth environments. Mr. Hetterly has raised over $10 billion in capital in his career for well-known names such as eBay, Netflix and Symantec amongst others, and his financing experience includes venture capital, corporate, mezzanine, lease, bank credit line, LBO, IPO and secondary public sources. He graduated from Brown University with a BA from the Honors Program.

Thomas Schlumpberger, Nanomix CEO, stated, “We are excited to welcome Chris to the Nanomix management team as our CFO. Chris has more than 25 years in senior financial roles encompassing debt and equity financing, corporate development, and business development. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we work to establish our technology as a standard of care in POC diagnostics.”

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nanomixdx.com .

