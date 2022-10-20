U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.25
    -11.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,452.00
    -8.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,092.25
    -61.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.00
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    +0.0400 (+0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    30.92
    +0.42 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1262
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8760
    +0.0610 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.75
    +7.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.11
    -3.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.56
    -11.43 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

NanoMosaic: John Boyce To Continue to Build Tiger Gene, Remain as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Hire a Full-Time CEO

·3 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Boyce, who founded Tiger Gene with Julian Robertson of Tiger Management, and subsequently founded, funded (through Tiger Gene), and built NanoMosaic to the Series A funding has served as the intermittent CEO of NanoMosaic to date, has announced that given the rapidly growing investment and company formation responsibilities to Tiger Gene, NanoMosaic is actively searching for a full-time CEO. John will remain as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)

"NanoMosaic is on an extremely exciting trajectory in terms of the broad capabilities of its technology, its strong research and development teams, as well as its regulatory and commercial teams," stated John Boyce, Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of NanoMosaic, as well as Executive Chairman of NanoMosaic.  "Given the growth of NanoMosaic and the rapid advancements the company is making on the commercial front, the company needs a dedicated, full-time, CEO to guide the company to its next inflection points," Boyce continued.  "Tiger Gene, and its portfolio companies are in a rapid growth phase, both in terms of additional rounds of funding (from a portfolio company perspective) as well as investing in and forming additional companies through Tiger Gene.  Given the growth of Tiger Gene, as well as the growth of NanoMosaic, it is critical that NanoMosaic bring on a dedicated, full-time CEO who will allocate 100 percent of her/his time to the successful growth of the company," Boyce concluded.

The ideal candidate will have, but not limited to, expertise in molecular tools and diagnostics, will have raised capital and built companies across multiple rounds of funding, and will have a track record of successful M&As and/or IPOs.

The company has retained a top tier executive search firm to conduct the search and is actively interviewing candidates.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics. www.nanomosaicllc.net

About Tiger Gene L.L.C. Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanomosaic-john-boyce-to-continue-to-build-tiger-gene-remain-as-executive-chairman-of-the-board-and-hire-a-full-time-ceo-301654887.html

SOURCE NanoMosaic

Recommended Stories

  • UBS has released its annual house price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Disput

  • AT&T Stock Jumps As Wireless Subscriber Gains Power Q3 Earnings Beat

    "We remain confident in our ability to achieve, or surpass, all our financial commitments for the year," said CEO John Stankey.

  • Can AT&T Finally Begin to Form a Bottom?

    Perhaps, but it will take a long time for the telecom giant to build a base even with the assistance of a favorable earnings report.

  • Dow Inc. (DOW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dow Inc. (DOW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.77% and 6.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?