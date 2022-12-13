U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

NanoMosaic Wins the Prestigious NEVY Award (New England Venture Capital) for Emerging MedTech Company of the Year

·3 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the leader in next-generation digital proteomic interrogation technology, won the prestigious NEVY, New England Venture Capital award, for, "Emerging MedTech Company of the Year." The award was presented to NanoMosaic at the sold-out awards ceremony at the House of Blues in Boston on December 8, 2022.

NanoMosaic Wins Prestigious NEVY Award (Qimin Quan, John Boyce, Audrey Warner, Josh Ritchey)
NanoMosaic Wins Prestigious NEVY Award (Qimin Quan, John Boyce, Audrey Warner, Josh Ritchey)

The company, which announced its oversubscribed Series A round of $40.75MM in November 2021:

  • Has multiple published peer reviewed papers with prestigious hospitals and thought leaders

  • Had An IRB approved study at Massachusetts General Hospital that was based on the Tessie to identify biomarkers for post-operative delirium

  • Is working with the FDA on 510K approval for its system for diagnostic testing implementation

  • Has developed an impressive, and rapidly growing system install base in the life science research field

  • Is completing construction on a 32K square foot facility on Winter Street in Waltham, MA in Q1 2023

"NanoMosaic is breaking the bottleneck of protein biomarker discovery and downstream diagnostic test development, thus providing a solution across the continuum from life science research to patient care," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and co-founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tiger Gene.

NanoMosaic is able to analyze the entire proteome, as opposed to only a small window, as the company utilizes novel physical structures, "NanoNeedles," which are ~100X - 1,000X smaller than magnetic beads, thus allowing 7-8 orders of dynamic range measurements with sensitivity in the femtogram range.  The unique feature of the NanoNeedle is that it serves a dual purpose of both capture and detection.

The NanoMoasic Tessie™ platform allows for streamlined sample preparation, whereby plasma is diluted and deposited directly onto the Tessie chip for analysis with results for 96 samples obtained in ~13 minutes.  The simplicity in sample preparation removes molecular biases and provides a straightforward and seamless workflow for lab and diagnostic technicians.

"NanoMosaic uses novel physical structure and scalable technology to achieve large dynamic range, high sensitivity and high accuracy needed for biomarker discovery and diagnostic testing", stated Dr. Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic. "NanoMosaic will continue to innovate novel solutions in proteomics and multi-omics", Quan concluded.

"We are honored and thrilled to receive this prestigious award from such a well-respected group as The New England Venture Capital Association - thank you NEVYs!," Boyce continued.

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

www.nanomosaic.net

Media Contact: Audrey Warner,
audrey.warner@brickbio.com

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanomosaic-wins-the-prestigious-nevy-award-new-england-venture-capital-for-emerging-medtech-company-of-the-year-301701945.html

SOURCE NanoMosaic

