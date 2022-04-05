Nanoparticle Analysis Market to hit US$ 4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Major nanoparticle analysis market participants include Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and JEOL, Ltd.

The nanoparticle analysis market is projected to surpass USD 4 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The rising concerns regarding innovating novel medicines and the healthcare system is boosting the industry statistics.

Vaccine makers around the world are focusing on the high-volume production of cancer & COVID-19 vaccines. To attain mass production in the industry, these businesses are focusing on acquiring research equipment including nanoparticle analysis instruments that ensure the composition & weight of chemicals during inspection & production processes. Such activities will enhance the nanoparticle analysis market demand in the pharmaceutical sector.

The dynamic light scattering segment is expected to grow on account of the rising need to characterize the size of nanoparticles, such as proteins, polymers, and biological cells. It offers several advantages including high reproducibility and the ability to measure microscopic particles and dilute & turbid systems. Industry players are aiming at improving their product offerings through technological advancements.





The Europe nanoparticle analysis market is anticipated to register a high growth from 2022 to 2028 owing to the active participation of academic institutions in conducting research activities in partnerships with government organizations in the region. For instance, in October 2021, the Italian Ministry of University and Research (MUR) announced to offer a USD 59.10 million grant for fundamental research activities. The research focuses on the life science, physical science, and engineering macro-sectors.

The companies in the nanoparticle analysis market are constantly focusing on new product launches and innovation efforts to obtain a competitive advantage. For instance, in August 2020, Microtrac Retsch GmbH partnered with Porotec GmbH to further expand its particle characterization business. Porotec GmbH develops and distributes particle & porosity testing equipment. With the acquisition, Microtrac Retsch GmbH expanded its expertise and market position in density measurement, porosimetry, and gas adsorption.

Some of the major findings of the nanoparticle analysis market report include:

The rising penetration of nanotechnology research activities is one of the primary factors augment the market share. Companies in various sectors are utilizing this technology to integrate materials on atomic, biochemical, and supramolecular levels for industrial applications.





Large government expenditures on life science R&D, ongoing developments in nanoparticle analysis technologies, and a growing emphasis on nanostructured materials are some of the key factors accelerate market expansion.





Increasing digitalization and advancements in the medical sector have created a high demand for silver nanoparticles in medical devices.





The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the shutdown of several pharmaceutical research centers, limiting market potential. Government-imposed restrictions have also resulted in a shortage of researchers at facilities, significantly reducing new product developments in the industry.





North America nanoparticle analysis market is slated to witness the highest growth rate due to the adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry. Government investments to support regional pharmaceutical research activities are accelerating the market adoption of nanoparticle analysis.





