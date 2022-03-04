U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Drug Clinical Trials USD 300 Billion Opportunity

KuicK Research
·3 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

Cancer Nanoparticle Drug Delivery To Dominate Global Nanomedicine Market Says Kuick Research

Delhi, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market, Dosage, Price and Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

  • Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Opportunity > USD 300 Billion by 2028

  • Nanoparticle Drug Deliver Price & Dosage Insight By Therapeutic (Cancer, Anemia, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders)

  • Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs Sales Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

  • Global Nanoparticle Drugs Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Company & Indication

  • Nanoparticle Drug Delivery - Market Trend & Patent Distribution Analysis

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/ccformF.php?t=1646380145

With the ever increasing in incidence of cancer, the research is mainly focused on the development of novel targeted therapies which can specifically penetrate the target cell and inhibit the critical genes responsible for the penetration of cancer. In last few years, nanotechnology has gained a lot of momentum in the medical field for the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The great interest in nanoparticles is mainly due to their small attributable size and their ability to overcome the other challenges associated with novel drug delivery systems.

The progress made by nanotechnology based screening techniques has led to the development of novel targeted drugs which can increase the survival of cancer patients. Till now, a wide range of nanoparticles based cancer has entered the market which has shown great adoption rates due to their increase biocompatibility, high specificity to target cells and enhanced efficacy in targeting cancer. Currently, the global cancer nanoparticles market is mainly concentrated with liposome based nanoparticles. Several drugs including Doxil, Myocet and others have shown high penetration into the market since their approval. Apart from liposome, several delivery modalities including silica, gold, calcium phosphate, polymeric, dendrimer, and solid lipid nanoparticles have also gained momentum in the management of cancer.

Apart from their role in management of cancer, researchers have also utilized nanoparticles in the early detection of several cancers including prostate, breast, colorectal, lung and other cancers. For cancer diagnosis, nanoparticles are being applied to capture cancer biomarkers, such as cancer associated proteins, circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells and exosomes. Due to their large surface area to volume ratio in comparison to bulk materials, researchers have conjugated nanoparticles with antibodies, aptamers, peptides or small molecules which can specifically recognize cancer molecules. The early diagnosis of cancer enables better treatment thus, providing better clinical outcomes in patients.

The promising results of nanoparticles in cancer have encouraged the pharmaceutical companies to invest a large amount in the research and development of this sector. Currently, researchers are evaluating role of nanotechnology in immunotherapy which is present in clinical trials and has shown promising results. With current medical nanotech applications focus on single nanoparticles and simple structure, future possibilities will involve combining such elements into structures which can carry out more complex tasks, thus boosting the growth of market in coming years. Several pharmaceutical companies including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Celgene, AstraZeneca and others have invested a large amount in the research and development sector favoring the growth of global cancer nanoparticles market for next few years.

Geographically, North America followed by Europe will dominate the global cancer nanoparticles market during the forecast period due to enormous investment in research in nanomedicine from government organizations. In addition to this, increase in burden of geriatric population with high risk of developing cancer associated with unmet need of targeted therapy, will further propel the growth of market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market due to high incidence of cancer, increasing awareness among the population and developing healthcare sector.


