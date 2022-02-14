U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook 2021, with Extensive Study of Contract Service Providers

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market by Company Size, Type of Nanoparticle Manufactured, Scale of Operation, Type of End User, and Key Geographical Regions, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent study published in the journal of Analytical and Pharmaceutical Research has highlighted that around 90% of the candidates in the current preclinical development pipeline and more than 40% of the marketed pharmacological products are associated with concerns related to solubility/permeability. Further, it was observed that a pharmacological product became 10% less vigorous, each time, when mixed with another product, due to drug incompatibility.

Therefore, players engaged in this domain are actively trying to identify ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products. Amidst other alternatives, the use of nanoparticles has garnered the attention of many drug developers. In fact, the novel vaccines developed to treat COVID-19 are enclosed within a layer of lipid nanoparticles; these molecules assist the delivery of active ingredients to the required site of action.

Moreover, many drug developers are using lipid/metal nanoparticles to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to further improve their bioavailability/biocompatibility.

However, for some of the nanoparticles having medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive and fraught with multiple challenges, such as the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability.

Considering the routine operations-related and technical challenges, an increased number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective nanoparticle production operations to specialized service providers.

There are numerous benefits of engaging contract development and manufacturing (CDMO)/contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) for nanoparticle manufacturing; for instance, contracting a supplier for medical-grade nanoparticles enables sponsors to leverage new technologies (available with the service provider), access larger capacities and achieve greater operational flexibility. Presently, there are several contract manufacturers and technology providers, who claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture nanoparticles (lipid and metal nanoparticles).

However, the global expertise and capabilities necessary for the production of GMP grade nanoparticles are currently limited. As a result, many companies offering contract manufacturing services for nanoparticles are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field, by entering into various strategic alliances to broaden their respective service portfolios.

It is also worth highlighting that, recently, a number of deals were inked between vaccine developers and CMOs in order to cater the urgent need for nanoparticle-based solutions for the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Given the benefits of using nanoparticles to improve drug-like properties, we believe, that the demand for high-quality nanoparticles is likely to drive considerable growth within the speciality contract manufacturing market in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The report features an extensive study of contract service providers engaged in manufacturing of nanoparticles for the purpose of preclinical development, clinical research and commercialization. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

  • A detailed overview of the current market landscape of nanoparticle contract manufacturers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (very small, small, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters, type of organization (CDMO and CMO), type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured (lipid and metal nanoparticles), location and number of manufacturing facilities, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial), type of end user (educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies. research institutions, and other end users), type of service(s) offered, quality certifications and regulatory bodies.

  • An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends using six schematic representations, including [A] a comparative world map representation, based on company size, location of the headquarters and type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured, [B] a bubble representation based on company size and type of organization, [C] a stacked bar chart representation based on company size and scale of operation, [D] a heat map representation highlighting the regional distribution of developers engaged in this domain, [E] a 4D bubble analysis comparing the leading players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as company size, type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities, and number of service(s) offered), [F] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of nanoparticle contract manufacturers based several relevant parameters (such as type of organization, type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured, scale of operation, type of end user, and type of service(s) offered).

  • An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of nanoparticle contract manufacturers, based on several relevant parameters, such as company's service strength (taking into consideration years of experience, type of organization, type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities, scale of operation, type of end user and type of service(s) offered) and partnership strength (taking into consideration the number of partnerships and type of agreement).

  • Elaborate profiles of key players that offer contract manufacturing services for nanoparticle(s). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, key executives, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • An analysis of recent partnerships inked between various stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (company acquisitions, manufacturing agreements, mergers, product development agreements, product distribution agreements, technology integration agreements, and other agreements), type of partner, type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured, emerging focus area, seniority level of stakeholders, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), type of agreement and regional distribution.

  • An insightful analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by nanoparticle(s) developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO. Further, the analysis highlights all the key parameters that must be considered by players based on company sizes (very small, small, mid-sized, and large), while taking the aforementioned decision.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the nanoparticle contract manufacturing market over the next fourteen years. We have also provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2021-2035.

Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] company size (very small, small mid-sized, and large), [B] type of nanoparticle(s) manufactured (lipid and metal nanoparticles), [C] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [D] type of end user (educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and other end users), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA, Latin America and rest of the world).

In order to account for future uncertainties in the market and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market's evolution. The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players involved in nanoparticle contract manufacturing?

  • Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of nanoparticles?

  • What are the most common services offered by nanoparticle contract manufacturers?

  • What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

  • Which factors are likely to influence the decision of nanoparticle manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Alfa Aesar

  • Amplicon Biotech

  • Applied Chemical Works

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • Ardena

  • Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

  • AstraZeneca

  • AVANSA Technology & Services

  • Avanti Polar Lipids

  • Axolabs

  • BASF

  • BBI Group

  • BioNTech

  • BIOZOL Diagnostica

  • BOC Sciences

  • Caisson Biotech

  • Cal Nano

  • Cambridge Nanomaterials Technology

  • CanSinoBIO

  • Cayman Chemical

  • CONTRACTOR BUSINESS CENTER

  • Celonic

  • Center for Applied Nanotechnology

  • Cerion

  • ChemConnection

  • CliniSciences

  • CordenPharma

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Croda

  • Crystallics

  • CureVac

  • Curia

  • CYBERNANO

  • Cytodiagnostics

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Danaher

  • DCN Dx

  • Deakin University

  • Dolomite Microfluidics

  • E.M. Sullivan Associates

  • Eikonix

  • EMJapan

  • Encapsula NanoSciences

  • Entos

  • European Commission

  • Evonik

  • Exelead

  • Fortis Life Sciences

  • FUJIFILM Holdings

  • GHO Capital

  • Howei Pharm

  • Hongwu International Group

  • i-DNA Biotechnology

  • Idifarma

  • Integrity Bio

  • Larodan

  • LEON

  • LIPOSOMA

  • LSNE Contract Manufacturing

  • Meliorum Technologies

  • Molchem Technologies UK

  • MyBiotech

  • Nagase Medicals

  • Nanochemazone

  • nanoComposix

  • Nanocs

  • NanoHybrids

  • NanoMaterials Technology

  • Nanomics Technologies

  • Nanophase Technologies

  • Nanoshel

  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

  • NARD Institute

  • NNCrystal

  • Novo Holdings

  • Nucleus Medical Media

  • NVIGEN

  • NYACOL Nano Technologies

  • Ocean NanoTech

  • Osaka University

  • Permira

  • Pfizer

  • Pharmavize

  • Phosphorex

  • Polymun

  • Precision NanoSystems

  • Pro-Analise

  • Prodotti Gianni

  • Santhiram Chemicals

  • Seashell Technology

  • Shionogi

  • Sirnaomics

  • SkySpring Nanomaterials

  • Stanipharm

  • Stratech Scientific

  • Strem

  • Syntagon

  • T&T Scientific

  • TechNanoIndia

  • The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)

  • U.S. Army

  • Vaxinano

  • Veritas Technologies

  • ZoneOne Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt6y9h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


