U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.24
    +10.71 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,096.94
    +7.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,203.25
    +105.24 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.71
    +16.35 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.05
    -1.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.41 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0010 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0570
    -0.1430 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,365.32
    +2,113.59 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.81
    +49.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

NanoPass's intradermal injection platform proven to sustain COVID-19 vaccine antibodies using 1/15 of the dose reports Chinese Institute of Medical Biology

·3 min read

NES ZIONA, Israel and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intradermal COVID vaccination studies are emerging in a global effort to multiply available doses by harnessing skin immunity to reduce dosage required for effective vaccination. In a hallmark study published recently by IMB scientists[1], subjects were immunized twice with IMB's inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine intramuscularly. About six months later, 20 participants randomly received 1/15 (<7%) of the vaccine dose intradermally (into the skin) using NanoPass's MicronJet600 device. Significant increases in antibody levels were demonstrated one week and 2 months after the injection (X8-10 and X12.5-97 than baseline, respectively). Six months later, antibody levels were reduced but remained significantly higher than baseline (X8.5-12). These results have shown that the intradermal 3rd boost allowed for robust and sustained (>6mo) immunogenicity with a favorable safety (no fever and only mild injection site redness and swelling).

NanoPass CEO, Dr. Yotam Levin says: "We commend the Chinese researchers for their continued pioneering work during COVID-19, in an effort to develop, evaluate and improve vaccines against this horrible pandemic. Excitingly, the study design used a mere 1/15 of the dose, potentially allowing to multiply available doses by 15-fold, and has demonstrated durability of response for at least six months. The study was conducted with the MicronJet600 injection device, which is registered in China and most major markets, and which provides consistent intradermal inoculation."

This milestone is a joint effort between NanoPass and YNC, who supported IMB. YNC has been working hard to promote NanoPass's intradermal delivery platform in China and this cooperation is a major milestone on the track to helping China combat COVID-19.

YNC CEO, Ni Jian, says: China has made significant achievements in combatting COVID, however, the antibodies drop to a significantly low level six months after immunization, which provides a hotbed for the recurrence of the pandemic. This means that finding a way to improve antibody levels and sustaining such high levels for a longer time becomes critical. Through the reliability and consistency of the MicronJet600 device for intradermal injections, IMB, with our support, has found a method to significantly increase the antibody levels (by 8 to 97 fold) and keep it at a high levels for at least six months. This milepost discovery and follow-up study are expected to provide important weapons for the global victory over COVID-19.

About NanoPass:
NanoPass is a pioneer in the development and commercialization of microneedle-based delivery platforms for aesthetics, vaccines and more. It is supported by extensive clinical data and approved for the delivery of any substance or drug under the surface of the skin that is approved for this delivery route. Visit www.nanopass.com.

About YNC:
YNC Medical has been committed to integrate advanced products and technologies from the East and the West, and creating value for the whole industrial chain through the upgrading of key products. As the premiere partner of NanoPass in the medical market in China, in the past few years, YNC worked with the KOLs in more than 20 provinces and conducted training and academic communications with more and 10,000 doctors and medical workers. In the same time, we assisted multiple research institutions in relevant academic research. By implementing the stable intradermal injection performance of MicronJet600, we aim to make the revolutionary change in the fields of skin testing for allergy and TB and primarily for vaccines, including COVID-19.

[1] Fan S, et al. "Ameliorated immunity elicited by intradermal inoculation in individuals vaccinated with inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine". Vaccine. 2021 Nov 26;39(48):6980-6983.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanopasss-intradermal-injection-platform-proven-to-sustain-covid-19-vaccine-antibodies-using-115-of-the-dose-reports-chinese-institute-of-medical-biology-301476501.html

SOURCE NanoPass

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Wins Yet Another Approval for This Drug

    Rinvoq was recently authorized in the U.S. as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe eczema.

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • The #1 Cause of Subcutaneous Fat, Say Experts

    Visceral fat (a.k.a. belly fat) is a particularly dangerous type of body fat with a number of health risks. But excess body fat anywhere is not good news. Subcutaneous fat—the type of body fat that lies under the skin, which you can grab or pinch—can also be excessive and cause problems. What causes subcutaneous body fat? And how do you know if you have too much of it? Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVI

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • Most parents say they won’t get their children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 when it’s available — here’s why

    Just 3 in 10 parents of children under 5 say they’ll get their child vaccinated right away once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, according to new survey findings published this month by KFF, a healthcare think tank. Parents are more willing to get their older children vaccinated: Just 33% of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say their child has had at least one COVID-19 shot, though that’s up from 16% in November, while 61% of parents of 12- to 17-year-olds said their child had received at least one shot, up from just under 50% in November. This week, Pfizer and BioNTech asked federal regulators to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.

  • Ohio reports 2,070 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

    Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Ohio.

  • Former Biden health policy advisor blames 'all sorts of lies' for U.S. vaccine drive sputtering

    Vaccine misinformation has played a huge role in the disappointing U.S. turnout, according to a former White House health policy adviser.

  • Israel's rise in Covid deaths: why it's happening, and the lessons for the UK

    Israel is a vaccine star of the pandemic. It rolled out its initial jabs with great speed this time last year amid the deadly alpha wave. It saw off delta in the summer by pioneering booster shots. And, as omicron hit, it made fourth doses available to medics and the elderly.

  • Virus Expert Just Said This Makes You 97 Times More Likely to Die

    The coronavirus continues to rage across America, even as cases peak or fall in certain areas. We are seeing more than 2,000 deaths a day. How can you stay safe? And who is most likely to be one of those dead? Dr. Michael Osterholm, an American epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, spoke on Chad Hartman's radio show the other day to tell you. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure

  • Synthetic nicotine: Unregulated and increasingly popular

    To users, these vapes are identical. But because of an obscure loophole, they skirt the FDA’s regulatory umbrella.

  • Op-Ed: Heartbreak hurts, in part because our cells 'listen for loneliness'

    'So lonely you could die' isn't just a song lyric. Neurogenomics is proving that the human nervous system is not well suited to isolation.

  • ‘You will not believe what I’ve just found.’ Inside the ivermectin saga: a hacked password, mysterious websites and faulty data

    How a drug used to treat parasites for decades became the hot and controversial drug of the pandemic

  • If You Notice This in Your Eyes, Get Your Heart Checked, Experts Say

    The eyes are often called "the windows to the soul," but more often they can be a window to your health. Experts say that in particular, there's one subtle change that can tip you off to a problem involving your heart. They warn that if you notice this symptom in your eyes, it could signal high cholesterol—and the younger you are, the more likely it is to be the culprit. Read on to find out which ocular symptom could spell trouble for your heart health, and when you shouldn't worry.RELATED: Eati

  • Everything Lily James did to get her 🔥🔥🔥 Pam & Tommy body

    Lily James' fitness regime sounds intense. From her workouts to her diet plan, here's everything she did to get her body into shape. Lily James' weight...

  • Americans exposed to toxic BPA at levels far above what EU considers safe – study

    Petition urges FDA to strongly limit use of BPA, which is linked to cancer and other health problems BPA is found in lots of food packaging, from reusable water bottles to anti-corrosion lining in canned vegetables. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA A comprehensive review of recent studies into a chemical often used in plastics and resins has revealed that the average American is exposed to levels of the dangerous compound that are 5,000 times higher than what the European Union now considers safe.

  • Signs Your COVID "Damaged" Your Brain

    From early in the pandemic, it was clear that COVID-19 was not just a respiratory virus but one that had far-reaching effects on a number of body systems, from the blood vessels to the brain. Although successive variants of the virus, like Delta and Omicron, seem to produce less severe initial illness, doctors report that even people whose symptoms were initially mild are reporting neurological symptoms that linger. These are some signs that COVID may have damaged your brain. Read on to find out

  • More straight than gay people are being diagnosed with HIV for first time in a decade

    Levels of HIV testing fell among all groups during the pandemic

  • Omicron forces S. Korea to end GPS monitoring, some checkups

    South Korea will no longer use GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines and will also end daily checkup calls to low-risk coronavirus patients as a fast-developing omicron surge overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight and proactive medical response, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain.

  • Woman diagnosed with HIV at 19 on what she wants others to know: 'HIV does not discriminate'

    In honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Marvelyn Brown shares her story on becoming HIV positive and what she wants people to know about the virus.