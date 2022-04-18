U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,401.79
    +9.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,526.65
    +75.42 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,367.49
    +16.41 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.16
    -6.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.88
    +0.93 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.90
    +13.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.45 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8370
    +0.0090 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3021
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6890
    +0.2500 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,340.18
    -1,041.61 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.57
    -12.35 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

NanoPay's Aliada Digital Card：The First Fintech Solution Product for Women in Mexico

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mexico, the Aliada Digital Card is more than just a means of payment; it is an ally in women's daily lives that can be used at different stages and moments in their lives. Its ecosystem offers benefits that no other digital card in Mexico can provide.

Officially launched in mid-March 2022, the Aliada Digital Card is available to all Mexican women over the age of 18 who wish to start or improve their credit history or continue exploring new forms of financing.

In addition to financial services, the Aliada Digital Card offers a range of free basic assistance, such as a 24-hour online doctor, ambulance service, unlimited online counseling with a psychologist, legal advice and one-click concierge services, as well as all the benefits offered by the MasterCard Gold Card.

The Aliada Digital Card is a new product launched by NanoPay, a part of the OPLAY Group, a new player in the digital financial services sector in the Mexican market. NanoPay has been officially launched to the public for five months with the support of MasterCard as a strategic partner. Laura Cruz, president of MasterCard's Mexico and Central America division, describes the company as having "flexibility and a range of solutions that we have not seen in other similar companies to date."

"According to the United Nations Development Program, only one third of Mexican women in Mexico have access to the financial system. That's why Aliada Digital Card, together with its strategic partner MasterCard, is looking to bring these services to this area for expansion," mentioned Heye Guo, CEO of NanoPay.

"With the growing push for women's empowerment over the past few years, economic independence is a key factor in strengthening Mexico's economic development, and that's what NanoPay's Aliada Digital Card seeks to be part of the evolution. Currently, there are no diversity credit products on the market that specifically target women," said Jose Luis Mateos, NanoPay's Chief Operating Officer.

NanoPay's Aliada digital card is helping Mexican women change their lifestyles and balance their personal lives and financial needs through digital applications.

About NanoPay

NanoPay is a credit card that meets the consumer needs of Mexicans. It is part of the OPLAY Group, a new player in the digital financial services sector in the Mexican market. NanoPay is a card for everyone and everything, it can be applied through in minutes, it is secure, reliable, easy to use and is backed by MasterCard Gold.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanopays-aliada-digital-cardthe-first-fintech-solution-product-for-women-in-mexico-301527125.html

SOURCE NanoPay

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Have fun AND retire rich — a great tax-refund life hack

    For the 100 million of you who will get a tax refund this year, the former head of retirement solutions at J.P. Morgan has a great and very simple idea. Instead, says Anne Lester, split the difference. Do it with every raise or extra money that comes in.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Three Issues Pressuring ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

    In 2022, it would be foolish to deny that electric vehicles (EVs) are not the future of transportation. However, transitory periods open up new opportunities, in this case in developing and maintaining recharging networks. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose to prominence as a company that would tackle that problem. Yet, in the last 16 months, the stock has been on a steady decline.

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    After some really challenging times, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) seems to be moving in the right direction. Let's discuss how ExxonMobil envisions itself a decade from now. As the chart shows, ExxonMobil historically produced higher return on invested capital than its peers.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Clover Health Investments...

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Raised Its Payout by 120% in Just 5 Years

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with recurring cash flow that they can use for just about any purpose. One way investors can offset that risk is by investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts. One of the top dividend growth stocks you can invest in right now is healthcare company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Homebuilder Sentiment in U.S. Drops to Lowest in Seven Months

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to a seven-month low as rising mortgage rates and high asking prices led to declining sales and prospective buyer traffic. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsThe National Association