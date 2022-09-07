U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.00
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,553.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,251.25
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.70
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2400
    +0.5020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,351.57
    +489.77 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.52
    +22.81 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Nanophase Files Complaint for Declaratory Judgment

Nanophase Technologies Corporation
·3 min read
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Nanophase Technologies Corporation

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today filed an 8-K referencing that BASF, one of its customers, filed a complaint against Nanophase in the Superior Court of New Jersey.

Among other things, the complaint alleges that Nanophase breached the exclusivity provisions of a supply agreement through the sale of zinc oxide based products through its Solésence subsidiary. In response to BASF’s action, Nanophase has in turn filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment in the Circuit Court of Cook County regarding the exclusivity terms within the agreement. While management is disappointed that it has come to this point after two decades of supply to BASF and over a half-decade of operating the Solésence business, the Company is fully confident in its position and will take the necessary steps to defend it.

Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Nanophase has had a longstanding supplier relationship with BASF. For the past half-decade, in a separate capacity, Solésence has served as the value and growth engine for the Company. Solésence and the intellectual property used to manufacture its products -- including the unique, patented technologies leveraged by our brand partners across skincare and color cosmetics categories -- are exclusively owned by our Company and are not impacted or otherwise put at risk by the BASF complaint. As such, our value engine, including our growth and growth potential, remains unencumbered. It is our hope to continue negotiating in good faith to resolve these issues. We do not foresee immediate or long-term impacts on our ability to produce, sell and grow our Solésence products.”

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Nanophase, from the inception of the Active Stress Defense™ technology platform, has always operated with absolute integrity to preserve the rights of our key clients while expanding the scope and availability of the important, lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies we create. As we say regularly to our brand partners – our ability to succeed is directly tied to their success. With this in mind, we must and will vigorously defend our position to protect the interests of all our brand partners, shareholders, and employees. We would also like to assure all our brand partners and suppliers that this action will not distract or detract from our ongoing daily operations.”

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science
Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Contact
Direct: Investor Relations
Phone: 630-771-6700
Website: www.nanophase.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Asana, Inc. (ASAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 5.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Apple didn't show 'anything big' to consumers at its launch event: Analyst

    Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Apple's new product lineup, from new iPhones and Watches to AirPods Pro, and whether it could be a catalyst for the stock.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.