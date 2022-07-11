U.S. markets closed

Nanoracks and Gitai team up for second space robotics demo aboard the ISS

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Nanoracks and Tokyo-based space startup Gitai are teaming up for a second technology demonstration on the International Space Station, a mission that could bring the Japanese startup one step closer to commercializing its autonomous in-space robotics.

The two companies will be testing Gitai’s autonomous robotic system dubbed “S2,” which will operate outside Nanoracks’ Bishop Airlock, the first fully-private airlock to be attached to ISS. Gitai completed its first demonstration of the autonomous robotic arm “S1” last year in the airlock, during which the robot executed two common crew tasks: assembling structures and panels and operating cables and switches.

This new robotic system is more complex than its predecessor, with two robotic arms instead of one. It will demonstrate in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) activities – a whole range of tasks (like fastening task panels and mating electrical connectors) that are vital to operating safely in space. This time around, the robot will be outside the Airlock, so the mission has the added bonus of demonstrating extravehicular capability, and the robots’ capacity to operate in the cold vacuum of space.

Check out a video of a ground demonstration of S2 here:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftK2w2l1dpI]

Extravehicular activities, or “spacewalks,” are some of the most dangerous for astronauts – especially when one considers radiation, against which an astronaut only has her spacesuit for protection – but humans have had to notch hundreds of hours just to maintain the ageing ISS. In April, NASA announced that there had been over 250 spacewalks at the station.

For this reason alone, developing capable robots that can replace humans in everyday ISAM activities will likely be crucial to expanding humanity’s presence in space. Nanoracks, along with parent company Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, have plans to launch a fully-private space station called “Starlab” by the end of the decade. It is one of several proposals for commercial stations to replace the ISS once its decommissioned, and a sign that there will likely be more humans in space at any given moment than ever before in history.

"There are a tremendous number of applications in space that our robotic arm can be used for, including on-orbit servicing and lunar exploration, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with Nanoracks yet again," Sho Nakanose, founder and CEO of GITA, said in a statementI. "Our vision is to provide an affordable and safe means of labor in space, and this opportunity on the Bishop Airlock brings us one step closer to making that happen."

  • Building Satellites in Space? Yeah, That's a Thing Now

    Built with sensitive circuitry, powered by crack-able solar panels, and swathed in paper-thin sheets of gold foil, satellites built on Earth must somehow survive launch stresses of multiple Gs without shaking apart as the rockets that carry them blast into orbit. The first space company to figure that out will lead an emerging field of space-based industry, where satellites, spacecraft, and even entire space stations are constructed on-site in orbit, with no need to withstand Earth's gravitational forces -- much less the multi-G super-stress of a rocket launch. Will Redwire be No. 1?

  • Max Q: Grounded

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, we'll be less than 24 hours away from the release of the first images captured by James Webb Space Telescope. NASA’s CAPSTONE CubeSat is “happy and healthy” after reestablishing communications with Earth, bringing to an end a nerve-wracking 24-hour period in which the spacecraft was out of touch with ground communications.

  • Against All Odds, SLS May Beat Starship to Orbit

    For more than a decade, NASA has been building a new mega-rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, a $2 billion-plus, bright-orange rocket ship that can carry 70 tons of cargo to orbit. It's also the rocket NASA hopes will return American astronauts to the moon, and then take them to Mars. Everyone who is anyone in space -- Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE: AJRD) -- has a piece of this project.

  • 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud

    ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. During an unscheduled hearing, the 48-year-old reality TV personality appeared in Manhattan federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Shah’s trial is set to begin on July 18 and sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • First James Webb Space Telescope image shows 'deepest' view of the universe ever

    After 14 years of development and six months of calibration, the James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready to embark on its mission to probe the depths of our universe.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images

    (Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The rest will be released as previously scheduled in a live broadcast and webcast on Tuesday from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, by NASA and its European and Canadian space agency collaborators.

  • Should You Throw In The Towel On These Once-Prized Stocks?

    If you're like most S&P 500 investors, just the words "tech stocks" now trigger a gag reflex. But is that an opportunity?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Possible Large Acquisition?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

    The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The “deep field" image released at a White House event is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there.

  • This Could Be the Most Defensive Cloud Stock

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) may not be the biggest cloud player, but its business model may be one of the most defensive. Unlike many cloud stocks, most of the company's earnings are derived from recurring software and cloud infrastructure revenue. For decades, Oracle's legacy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software has given its enterprise customers everything they need to run their multinational companies.

  • Japan unveils artificial-gravity Moon base plans

    ‘There is no plan like this in other countries’ space development plans,’ says researcher

  • The 11 Best Robot Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

    We’ve scanned the market and narrowed down the list to 11 great robo-vacs for your perusal.

  • Why More Cloud Software M&A Might Soon Be On the Way

    Many fast-growing cloud software firms are now far from expensive, and both their business models and IT spending trends make them appealing targets.

  • ‘A perfect business for an inflationary environment.’ Why this veteran value investor is bullish on a beaten-down telecom stock.

    Charter Communications (CHTR) is one of the largest cable companies in the U.S. Our firm views it as an investment in three distinct businesses: cable TV; broadband internet, and wireless. Cable TV is a high-revenue, low-margin business — most of the revenue (deservedly) goes to content providers. Cable companies don’t mind losing this business, for a couple of good reasons: First, after factoring in the costs of customer service, cable TV makes little money.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As Wall Street Mulls Buyback Timing?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

    Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide. The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other. It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur.