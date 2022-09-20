U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.42
    -62.47 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,538.87
    -480.81 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,375.50
    -159.52 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.52
    -28.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    -1.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.10
    -7.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0500 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1359
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6360
    +0.4180 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,899.29
    -118.99 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.79
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component, Application, Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Orbit, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite Market size is expected to grow USD 2. 8 billion in 2022 to USD 6. 7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19. 3% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component, Application, Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Orbit, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04960856/?utm_source=GNW


By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment have the highest market share during the forecast period
Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises.The adoption of nanosatellites and microsatellites among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years.

With advancements in miniaturized technology, these satellites are useful for high precision and complex space missions such as remote-sensing and navigation, maritime and transport management, space and earth observations, disaster management, military intelligence, telecommunication, and other academic purposes. Constant innovation and technological advances in miniaturizations of electronics are expected to boost the growth of large enterprises significantly in the proportion of nanosatellite launches.

By Application, the Earth Observation and Remote Sensing segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
Earth observation and remote sensing refer to the acquisition of data related to the physical characteristics of Earth without making actual contact.It allows the study of various features of Earth.

Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of Earth observation and remote sensing applications are significant advancements in geospatial imagery analytics with the introduction of AI and big data, privatization of the space industry, and the growth of cloud computing.
Nanosatellites and Microsatellites have created new possibilities for Earth observation and remote sensing, which makes use of low-cost miniature satellites to capture images of the Earth and collect data.Due to their improved computing and communication capabilities, as well as proficiencies in making decisions about the time and data to be shared.

Small satellites can produce complex images of high quality because of the successful programs that develop and test new hyperspectral imaging systems that are compatible nanosatellite and microsatellite missions.The current hyperspectral data analysis software applications allow for speedy processing, analysis, and interpretation of these images.

They assist in keeping an eye on events like hurricanes, storms, floods fires, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, landslides, oil slicks, environmental pollution, and accidents at factories and power plants.

By Vertical, the Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period
Due to their quicker construction and ability to be launched for commercial use, small satellites are an attractive investment for private companies.The commercial sector has been driven by geospatial technology using earth imaging small satellites for agriculture, education, intelligence navigation, mapping, and other uses over the last decade.

Nanosatellites and microsatellite help commercial businesses to collect global real-time data and disseminate it to their clients across a vast geographic region for a remarkably low cost. Commercial uses for nanosatellites and microsatellites include voice, data, videos, internet, communication, and conferencing.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:
• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors– 25%, Others*–40%
• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 5%
This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. Key and innovative vendors in the nanosatellite and microsatellite Market include GomSpace (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (US), L3Harris (US), Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), AAC Clyde Space (Scotland), Planet Labs (US), Surrey Satellite Technology (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), OHB SE (Germany), Tyvak (US), Raytheon Intelligence and Space (US), Pumpkin Space Systems (US), Beyond Gravity (Switzerland), Millennium Space Systems (US), Exolaunch (Germany), Axelspace (US), Nanoavionics (US), GAUSS (Italy), Spire Global (US), Dauria Space (Russia), C3S (Hungary), Swarm (US), Alen Space (Spain), Satlantis (Spain), Dhruva Space (India), Astrocast (Switzerland), Kepler Aerospace (India).

Research Coverage
nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented on component, type, deployment type, organization size, orbit, application, vertical, frequency and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall nanosatellite and microsatellite market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04960856/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

    The majority of longs initiated in the past three months are underwater, according to one research firm. So, a break below $18,300 could see those longs exit the market, putting downward pressure on prices.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why Splitting Up Amazon Could Mean Huge Returns for Shareholders

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits. Just the other day, California filed a suit against Amazon alleging anticompetitive pricing policies. This filing isn't the first time these allegations have come up, and it likely won't be the last.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel

    The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring countries in east Africa; sending it further afield was out of the question, as it required trucking the material more than 600 km from mines in its southwest to Mtwara, the nearest Indian Ocean port.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.