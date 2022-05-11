U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.75
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,145.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,439.00
    +90.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.30
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.50
    +1.74 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3820
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,276.41
    +542.43 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    728.05
    +10.85 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,244.43
    +77.33 (+0.30%)
     

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth of USD 8.21 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Type (Microsatellite and Nanosatellite), by Application (Earth Observation/Remote Sensing, Technology and Academic Training, Communication & Navigation,Scientific Research, Biological Experiment, and Reconnaissance), by Components, by Vertical and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to grow from USD 1.78 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 8.21 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of miniaturization technologies over the civil, commercial, and defense sectors. Furthermore, the increase in R&D and development of small satellites, particularly in developing regions, and the growing involvement of commercial companies, startups, and educational institutes are also propelling the market growth.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites are frequently utilized for conversation as well as for collecting real-time data. A nanosatellite is any satellite weighing in the series of 1kg & 10kgs, whereas microsatellites wherever among 10kgs & 100kgs. Nanosatellites & microsatellites circle the earth in a polar (elliptical or circular) orbit & are generally launched at cheap altitudes. The satellites are utilized for several objectives like remote sensing, earth observation, correspondence, science analysis, biological studies, identification, medical training, other protection, government, political, surveillance, and industrial objects. The recent technological progress in the field of small satellites modified communication and the area of investigation.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419815/request-sample

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market are expected to witness significant growth due to the increase in demand for tiny satellites in earth observation application, the surge in demand for satellite-based research activities, and the increasing need for mini-satellites to execute complicated missions like observing Earth’s orbits. Furthermore, the deployment of solar panels and star tracker technologies, reducing prices of nanosatellites has increased its application areas, and the low expense associated with the development & operations of microsatellites are also propelling the market growth. The factors restraining the market growth are the tremendous costs associated with research & adjournments in space activities, and stringent government regulations. The opportunities for market growth are the increasing number of application sites and the change in the demand for satellite imagery from non-governmental players.

Key players operating in global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Lockheed Martin, Sierra Nevada Corporation, GomSpace, AAC Clyde Space, L3Harris, Surrey Satellite Technology, Planet Labs, OHB SE, Pumpkin, Northrop Grumman, GAUSS, NanoAvionics, Spire Global, Dauria Aerospace, Astrocast, Swarm, Axelspace, SpaceQuest, Raytheon, Excolaunch, and among others. To gain a significant market shares in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

  • For example, in July 2021, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. began its primary geostationary satellite platform Eutelsat Quantum.

Nanosatellite segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.13% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented into microsatellite and nanosatellite. Nanosatellite segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.13% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the high ability to perform complicated computational tasks and its inexpensive cost, lightweight, ease of building and development.

Earth observation/remote sensing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.18% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented into earth observation/remote sensing, technology and academic training, communication & navigation, and scientific research, biological experiment, and reconnaissance. Earth observation/remote sensing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.18% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to its improved parallel computing & communication functionality and the capacity to make decisions about data & time.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market-by-type-microsatellite-and-419815.html

Software and data processing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.10% in the year 2020

On the basis of components, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented into launch services, software and processing, hardware, and space services. Software and data processing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.10 % in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the small portion of the total nanosatellite & microsatellite market. Further, this segment also involves revenues from onboard microsatellite and nanosatellite software.

Commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.21% in the year 2020

On the basis of vertical, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented defense, commercial, government, civil, and others. Commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.21% in the year 2020. This growth is ascribed to the usage of nanosatellites & microsatellites for complex area missions like marine, earth & space observation, navigation, and among others.

Regional Segment of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share 31.23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in space-related activities. Additionally, the large-scale execution of nanosatellite & microsatellites in Canada and the US contributes to regional market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing development of web infrastructure and rising R&D activities. Moreover, smaller countries like Singapore & South Korea have entered the smallsat manufacture market, intending to begin their satellites within orbits irrespective of the scale of execution.

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419815&type=single

About the report:

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Any Query or Customization Before Buying @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419815

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Aviation Lubricants Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aviation-lubricants-market-by-product-hydraulic-fluid-gas-419197.html
Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/instrument-landing-system-and-visual-landing-aids-market-419211.html
Riflescopes Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/riflescopes-market-by-sight-type-reflex-telescopic-technology-419221.html
Aerospace Insulation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerospace-insulation-market-by-product-acoustic-insulation-thermal-419131.html


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and Datadog Were on a Roller Coaster Today

    These once-loved software stocks soared, crashed, climbed their way back, and then fell again at the end of the day in Tuesday's trading.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions