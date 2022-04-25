U.S. markets closed

NanoScientific Symposium 2022 Now Open for Registration

·3 min read

SUWON, South Korea, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NanoScientific Symposium 2022, an international event that brings together researchers and entrepreneurs in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology, will begin accepting registrations on April 26, 2022. To register, go to https://event.nanoscientific.org/

Registration is open for Global NanoScientific Symposiums 2022. Register at: https://event.nanoscientific.org/

First launched in 2018, NanoScientific Symposium has brought together thousands of attendees in both live and virtual events for engaging and interactive discussions with leading experts in nano-related fields. This year, NanoScientific is hosting six events bringing leading experts on scanning probe microscopy from around the world: Korea, Europe, SE Asia, Japan, China, and the United States.

This year's featured topics will cover the ever-growing field of SPM, including nanoelectronics, 2D devices, 3D-AFM techniques, photovoltaic technologies, electrochemical imaging and the intersection of nanotechnology and biology.

The NanoScientific Symposiums sponsored by Park Systems have given attendees the latest updates in SPM, opportunities to present their research papers, attend demos on atomic force microscopy and build ongoing relationships with those within the field of nanotechnology. Nanoscientific Symposium presents insights on the rapidly evolving R&D and innovations in nanotechnology. This event provides a wonderful opportunity for you to enhance your knowledge of the newest interdisciplinary approaches in nanomaterials.

The nanoscience and nanotechnology are fields of growing in importance, which includes surface science, organic chemistry, molecular biology, semiconductor physics, and micro-manufacturing and those who strive to acquire the technology is the foundation for NanoScientific.

NanoScientific is sponsored exclusively by Park Systems Corp., the world leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy systems. It is offered freely to everyone to promote the nanoscientific exploration. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered globally both online and in-person partnering with its host institutions that offer their facilities to promote and showcase their nano-related research.

Park Systems sponsors NanoScientific to foster the nanoscientific community and bring products and solutions that they require--in line with its mission to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems.

NanoScientific Symposium brings together scientists, engineers, industry experts, and business leaders to share the latest discoveries and trends in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

We invite you to register the NanoScientific Symposium 2022 today to secure your place in the forum. Join the nanoscientific community of leading scientists and get an opportunity to present your research.

To sign up, please visit https://event.nanoscientific.org/

About NanoScientific
NanoScientific Magazine has been published since 2014 and has a global distribution of over 30,000 in North America, Europe, and Asia. NanoScientific Symposiums are held annually around the world to share scientific knowledge and foster ongoing relationships in the field of nano science and technology. NanoScientific Magazine showcases advancements in the field of nano across a wide range of multi-disciplinary areas of research. The NanoScientific Community is a group of global researchers who gather to expand the knowledge of scanning probe microscopy in today's rapidly evolving global economy. Please visit www.nanoscientific.org for more information.

About Park Systems
Since going public and listing on KOSDAQ in 2016, Park Systems's stock has quadrupled as it continues to lead the world in growing the atomic force microscopy market share. Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer, has Nanoscience Centers in key cities worldwide, including Santa Clara, CA; Albany, NY; Beijing, China; Tokyo, Japan; Bangalore, India; Singapore; Heidelberg, Germany; and Suwon and Seoul, Korea. Park Systems offers a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by thousands of institutions and corporations worldwide, and they provide the highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and low operating cost. Please visit www.parksystems.com for more information.

Park Systems, world-leading manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes, has the longest history of AFM business in the industry. The company has developed a global sales network of over 30 countries and has more than 1000 AFMs in use around the world. It is the fastest growing AFM company with more than 120 full time employees dedicated to producing the most accurate and easiest to use AFMs. Park Systems world-wide Locations can be found here: https://www.parkafm.com/index.php/company/locations (PRNewsfoto/Park Systems)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscientific-symposium-2022-now-open-for-registration-301532344.html

SOURCE Park Systems, Inc.

