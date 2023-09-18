Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Nanosonics' (ASX:NAN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Nanosonics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = AU$18m ÷ (AU$220m - AU$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Nanosonics has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nanosonics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 92%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Nanosonics thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Nanosonics' ROCE

To sum it up, Nanosonics has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 38% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

