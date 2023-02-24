ReportLinker

Major players in the nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, and BASF.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251083/?utm_source=GNW





The global nanotechnology clothing market will grow from $5.75 billion in 2022 to $7.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The nanotechnology clothing market is expected to grow to $17.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.6%.



The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores, and nanoparticles.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nanotechnology clothing refers to the use of nanoparticles or nanofibers in the production of clothes and fabric, which afterwards enables the enhancement of fabric qualities without noticeably increasing weight, thickness, or stiffness. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance.



Western Europe was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market.



The regions covered in the nanotechnology clothing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of nanotechnology clothing are nanocoated textiles, nanoporous textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, composite fibers based on nanostructures.Nanocoatings are thin films in the nanoscale (about 1–100 nm) that are used to coat surfaces to improve a variety of features, such as antibacterial and anti-fouling capabilities, corrosion resistance, and water/ice protection.



Its various application includes healthcare, packaging, sports and leisure, defense, home and household, environmental protection, geotextiles, and others and are used by men, women, and kids.



The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market.Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria.



The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms.For instance, in March 2021, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak.



The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.



The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing market’s growth during the forecast period.According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs.



The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.



The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market.Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market.



For instance, in December 2021, NanoTextile, a Malaysia-based nanotechnology firm, launched a new theme called ‘Beneath Hijab’. "Beneath Hijab" was influenced by the underscarf or inners, which are available in a wide variety of patterns, silhouettes, and colours. Beneath Hijab’s main goal is to offer comfort behind functionality. The product’s incorporated nanotechnology is referred to as having "functionality." This inner scarf nanotechnology is a component of NanoTextile’s Hygienic Series of products, which also includes antibacterial, odourless, and self-cleaning technologies.



The countries covered in the nanotechnology clothing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



