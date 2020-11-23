Nanotechnology and Digitalization Powering the Global Analytical Microscopes Market

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- Rebalancing flows may lead to an exodus of around $300 billion from global stocks by the end of the year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Large multi-asset investors may need to rotate money into bonds from stocks after strong equity performance so far this month, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. They include balanced mutual funds, like 60/40 portfolios, U.S. defined-benefit pension plans and some big investors like Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Japanese government pension plan GPIF, the strategists said.“We see some vulnerability in equity markets in the near term from balanced mutual funds, a $7 trillion universe, having to sell around $160 billion of equities globally to revert to their target 60:40 allocation either by the end of November or by the end of December at the latest,” the strategists wrote.If the stock market rallies into December, there could be an additional $150 billion of equity selling into the end of the month pension funds that tend to rebalance on a quarterly basis, they added.Read more: The 60/40 Portfolio Is Muzzling Critics With Another Big YearAn MSCI gauge of global stocks reached a record on Nov. 16. It’s up more than 10% this month amid positive signs about Covid-19 vaccine developments, and as concerns about the U.S. election began to fade. The Bloomberg Barclays Global-Aggregate Total Return Index has risen around 1.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    Josh Brown -- CNBC contributor, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and author of the new book "How I Invest My Money" -- joined Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show Friday.Brown discussed his outlook for stocks in the coming months and potential economic recovery plays in anticipation of coronavirus vaccines hitting the market.Brown's Economic Recovery Plays: Brown said he is bullish on stock prices between now and year's end, predicting a melt-up in the S&P 500 in coming weeks."I hate saying it out loud because if it doesn't happen ... you know. But I'm starting to think that way," he said.Brown owns reopening stocks like Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG)."I'm in some companies that really need there to be a reopening to get back to their 2019 numbers, and it might take them two years to do it," Brown said.For now, Brown said he's positioning in anticipation of how people will feel when they start hearing about friends and family members getting the coronavirus vaccine in coming months.Gap Growth Story: Brown is bullish on another economic recovery stock, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)."Years and years and years and years with no progress, no momentum. Nothing good to talk about in the story. You've got this fundamental change now -- them getting better at omnichannel, them getting better at the app, them improving the quality of the clothing and taking on Lululemon," he said."This could become a growth stock and it's selling at 0.5x sales, so you don't even have to pay up for the privilege of making that bet."'Taking An L' On Slack: Like any investor, Brown's track record is far from perfect. He acknowledge taking a loss on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) earlier this year."I think one of the things I didn't count on was how much pressure Microsoft was going to be putting on Slack, almost as though they timed that pressure for the company's IPO," Brown said.Slack's choice to go public via a direct listing meant that, unlike companies that list traditionally, Slack was immediately exposed to insider selling pressure -- and did not have the support of big bank IPO underwriters like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), he said. "I didn't count on those two things, and it escaped me how important they might be." Watch to the full interview with Josh Brown in the clip below, or listen to the podcast here.PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.Latest Ratings for GPS DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for GPS View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This Week * 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is likely to achieve its million delivery units target by 2023, with 2022 not out of the question, Wedbush Securities said -- ratcheting up its bull-case price target for the automaker from $800 to $1,000.The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating on the Elon Musk-led company and increased the price target from $500 to $560.The Tesla Thesis: Ives noted the steeper electric vehicle adoption curve over the next 18 to 24 months with both Europe and China underpinning growth.The analyst described China as a "greenfield EV market opportunity." Wedbush believes "overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles across all price points."While Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory footprint constitutes a "major competitive advantage," according to Ives, others that stand to benefit from the dramatically expanding demand in 2021 and 2022 include BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI). Europe's increased impetus on reducing carbon footprints alongside the European Union's "regulatory catalysts" should drive consumer focus on EVs, particularly in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, the analyst reasoned in a note."Tesla's Berlin factory build out a major step in the right direction that will increase margins and simplify logistics/deliveries throughout Europe looking ahead," wrote Ives.The Wedbush analyst also believes that an incoming Joe Biden Administration could possibly increase EV tax credits and incentives in the United States and would fuel domestic EV adoption starting next year, which would be a positive for Tesla.Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 1.9% lower at $489.61 on Friday and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session.See Also: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto StocksLatest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight Nov 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020CitigroupMaintainsSell View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Wild Times,' Says Elon Musk As Tesla, SpaceX Combined Valuation Shoots Past 0B * GM Ups EV Game But Won't Bow To Wall Street Demands To Spin-Off Unit(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China to Take Oil-Refining Crown Held by U.S. Since 19th Century

    (Bloomberg) -- Earlier this month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled the plug on its Convent refinery in Louisiana. Unlike many oil refineries shut in recent years, Convent was far from obsolete: it’s fairly big by U.S. standards and sophisticated enough to turn a wide range of crude oils into high-value fuels. Yet Shell, the world’s third-biggest oil major, wanted to radically reduce refining capacity and couldn’t find a buyer.As Convent’s 700 workers found out they were out of a job, their counterparts on the other side of Pacific were firing up a new unit at Rongsheng Petrochemical’s giant Zhejiang complex in northeast China. It’s just one of at least four projects underway in the country, totaling 1.2 million barrels a day of crude-processing capacity, equivalent to the U.K.’s entire fleet.The Covid crisis has hastened a seismic shift in the global refining industry as demand for plastics and fuels grows in China and the rest of Asia, where economies are quickly rebounding from the pandemic. In contrast, refineries in the U.S and Europe are grappling with a deeper economic crisis while the transition away from fossil fuels dims the long-term outlook for oil demand.America has been top of the refining pack since the start of the oil age in the mid-nineteenth century, but China will dethrone the U.S. as early as next year, according to the International Energy Agency. In 1967, the year Convent opened, the U.S. had 35 times the refining capacity of China.The rise of China’s refining industry, combined with several large new plants in India and the Middle East, is reverberating through the global energy system. Oil exporters are selling more crude to Asia and less to long-standing customers in North America and Europe. And as they add capacity, China’s refiners are becoming a growing force in international markets for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. That’s even putting pressure on older plants in other parts of Asia: Shell also announced this month that they will halve capacity at their Singapore refinery.There are parallels with China’s growing dominance of the global steel industry in the early part of this century, when China built a clutch of massive, modern mills. Designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, they also made China a force in the export market, squeezing higher-cost producers in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia and forcing the closure of older, inefficient plants.“China is going to put another million barrels a day or more on the table in the next few years,” Steve Sawyer, director of refining at industry consultant Facts Global Energy, or FGE, said in an interview. “China will overtake the U.S. probably in the next year or two.”Asia RisingBut while capacity will rise is China, India and the Middle East, oil demand may take years to fully recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus. That will push a few million barrels a day more of refining capacity out of business, on top of a record 1.7 million barrels a day of processing capacity already mothballed this year. More than half of these closures have been in the U.S., according to the IEA.About two thirds of European refiners aren’t making enough money in fuel production to cover their costs, said Hedi Grati, head of Europe-CIS refining research at IHS Markit. Europe still needs to reduce its daily processing capacity by a further 1.7 million barrels in five years.“There is more to come,” Sawyer said, anticipating the closure of another 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity through next year.Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as it tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and gasoline consumption. The country’s crude processing capacity is expected to climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of this year, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.India is also boosting its processing capability by more than half to 8 million barrels a day by 2025, including a new 1.2 million barrels per day mega project. Middle Eastern producers are adding to the spree, building new units with at least two projects totaling more than a million barrels a day that are set to start operations next year.Plastic DrivenOne of the key drivers of new projects is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. More than half of the refining capacity that comes on stream from 2019 to 2027 will be added in Asia and 70% to 80% of this will be plastics-focused, according to industry consultant Wood Mackenzie.The popularity of integrated refineries in Asia is being driven by the region’s relatively fast economic growth rates and the fact that it’s still a net importer of feedstocks like naphtha, ethylene and propylene as well as liquefied petroleum gas, used to make various types of plastic. The U.S. is a major supplier of naphtha and LPG to Asia.These new massive and integrated plants make life tougher for their smaller rivals, who lack their scale, flexibility to switch between fuels and ability to process dirtier, cheaper crudes.The refineries being closed tend to be relatively small, not very sophisticated and typically built in the 1960s, according to Alan Gelder, vice president of refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. He sees excess capacity of around 3 million barrels a day. “For them to survive, they will need to export more products as their regional demand falls, but unfortunately they’re not very competitive, which means they’re likely to close.”Demand TrapGlobal oil consumption is on track to slump by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels a day this year, averaging 91.3 million a day, according to the IEA, which expects less than two-thirds of this lost demand to recover next year.Some refineries were set to shutter even before the pandemic hit, as a global crude distillation capacity of about 102 million barrels a day far outweighed the 84 million barrels of refined products demand in 2019, according to the IEA. The demand destruction due to Covid-19 pushed several refineries over the brink.“What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock,” said Rob Smith, director at IHS Markit.Adding to the pain of refiners in the U.S. are regulations pushing for biofuels. That encouraged some refiners to repurpose their plants for producing biofuels.Even China may be getting ahead of itself. Capacity additions are outpacing its demand growth. An oil products oversupply in the country may reach 1.4 million barrels a day in 2025, according to CNPC. Even as new refineries are built, China’s demand growth may peak by 2025 and then slow as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality.“In an environment where the world has already got enough refining capacity, if you build more in one part of the world, you need to shut something down in another part of the world to maintain the balance,” FGE’s Sawyer said. “That’s the sort of environment that we are currently in and are likely to be in for the next 4-5 years at least.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Sellers Target Ping An Fintech Unit After Ant IPO Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- The headwinds that toppled Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering now threaten a $22 billion dream of China’s Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. -- to pivot from a finance group to a tech giant and be valued like one.While Ping An’s Lufax Holding Ltd., which offers wealth management and retail lending services, was able to complete its U.S. IPO days before new Chinese rules torpedoed Ant’s $35 billion sale, the stock has given up early gains and is now a target for short sellers. Renewed threats by U.S. regulators to delist Chinese stocks also threaten Ping An’s plans to take more of its in-house startups public.Ant’s IPO suspension “fundamentally changed near-term investment appetite” for Chinese fintech stocks, with Lufax as “the community’s No. 1 consensus short,” according to a Nov. 5 report from Procensus, which polled 84 global investors managing $15.3 trillion. Short interest represented about 34% of Lufax shares outstanding as of Nov. 17, up from just 5% when the Ant deal was pulled, according to data compiled by IHS Markit. Ping An owns about 39% of Lufax after the IPO.China’s tightening grip on fintech firms and an antitrust crackdown complicate Ping An’s bid to lift its valuation closer to those garnered by tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. The Shenzhen-based finance firm, which gets three-quarters of its revenue from insurance, trades at about 10 times 2019 earnings; Alibaba’s ratio is six times higher.Ping An has pledged to plow more than $22 billion into research from big data to blockchain to make it more “tech” than “fin,” while carving out some of its units through public listings to maximize value.Ten StartupsThe finance group has developed at least 10 startups in recent years after using technology to improve its traditional insurance and banking services. The units, including publicly traded health-care portal Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co. and fintech provider OneConnect Financial Technology Co., are aligned in five groups targeting finance, health, real estate, autos and urban life.China’s move to place lending limits and boost capital requirements on fintech firms presents headwinds for the tech units, which also face threats in the U.S. The Securities and Exchange Commission intends to propose a regulation this year that would lead to the delisting of companies for not complying with U.S. auditing rules, people familiar with the matter have said.Lufax plunged 23% on the Bloomberg News report Tuesday, paring gains to 8% since its IPO last month. OneConnect fell 3.1%, though it has still doubled this year. Ping An Healthcare was little changed last week in Hong Kong and has gained 78% in 2020.The rapidly evolving regulatory framework for fintech firms and other issues like data privacy could delay the IPOs of Ping An’s other units, according to Sanjay Jain，Singapore-based head of financials at Aletheia Capital Ltd.“Big tech will have to contend with growing regulatory oversight in various aspects, it is a global trend and unavoidable,” he said.Other units that Ping An intends to take public include Ping An Smart City and Ping An HealthKonnect, which provides management tools for hospitals and other health-care businesses.“Ping An’s pace of spinning off its tech subsidiaries in the past four years has not been as smooth as it originally guided the market, if we look at both the number of IPOs and their valuations,” said Leon Qi, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets.Investors have yet to fully realize what technology can bring to Ping An, not just the value from IPOs, but synergies with its core business, executives including former Co-CEO Lee Yuan Siong have argued in recent years. Ping An declined to comment for this story.While management has said it’s not in a hurry to launch IPOs for the tech units, a crackdown on peer-to-peer lending held up the listing of Lufax for a few years. What was once the largest P2P lender morphed into a wealth-management platform as the number of firms was cut to three from more than 5,000.“The company might have been ready to list a couple of years ago, but the regulations were still unclear,” Lufax Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dean Gibb said in an interview. Now, “the rules are clear, the requirements are clear.”Gibb spoke just three days before Jack Ma and other senior executives at Ant were summoned by Chinese regulators, derailing the record IPO that sent shockwaves through financial markets. New regulations to root out monopolistic practices shaved almost $290 billion off the market value of Chinese tech giants in two days.Lufax ExposedWhile Lufax may not be impacted by China’s new rules as much as Ant, it remains “quite exposed” to the risks of regulatory caps on its lending rates, said Kevin Kwek, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is probing a few companies including Ping An for violating regulatory requirements on small business financing costs. Ping An Puhui Financing Guarantee Co., part of Lufax’s platform that makes micro loans, bundled Ping An’s insurance products while lending to clients jointly with Industrial Bank Co. and charged high fees, pushing up their costs, according to a Nov. 21 statement on the regulator’s website.Gibb said Lufax’s offering of larger loans to small businesses by combining its financial and data strength better meet client needs. Its access to Ping An’s distribution network also provides a moat against rival tech giants and banks, he said.The regulatory tightening is unlikely to slow Ping An’s push to innovate and invest in fintech and healthtech, as the company’s roots in the finance sector suggest that regulatory requirements are “in their muscle memory already,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Hong Kong-based analyst Steven Lam.“Valuations can be easily affected by external factors, but the key is whether Ping An can identify good businesses with a sustainable future,” he said.(Updates with regulatory probe in 18th paragraph, analyst comment at the end)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

