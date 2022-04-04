U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market to Advance at CAGR of 7.9% During Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read



  • New products in nanotechnology drug delivery market hold promise for target-oriented delivery of precise medicines and increased efficacy of drugs for chronic diseases

ALBANY N.Y., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing number of clinical trials in different phases, especially in oncology, have reinforced growth of the nanotechnology drug delivery market. Advancing techniques of nanoscience in medical biology has enriched the value chain of the nanotechnology drug delivery market. The analysts at TMR project the global market valuation to reach US$ 142.8 Bn by the end of forecast period (2021–2028). The use of novel assays to treat and diagnose diseases is expanding, and is broadening the horizon for companies in the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

Controlled drug release at the target site for advanced medicine/drug formulations is proving to be major advantage to patients, finds an in-depth study on the nanotechnology drug delivery market. The opportunities in nano delivery systems have increased due to potential of these in improving the efficacy of novel and old drugs. For instance, nanotechnology-mediated drug delivery holds a major interest in cancer cure, asserts the study on the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

Request Brochure of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1822

Natural compounds in particular have attracted considerable attention among drug developers in the nanotechnology drug delivery market, mainly due to their macromolecular specificity and low toxicity. Stridently, many drugs based on natural compounds have notably failed to emerge successful across clinical trial phases. The use of nanotechnology is paving the way to better drug delivery systems for targeting these to specific body parts, hence, improving their success rates.

Key Findings of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Study

  • Nanoparticle-Based Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy Generates Massive Lucrative Avenues: Opportunities in the cardiovascular/pathology segment are projected to expand at remarkable CAGR during the forecast period (2021–2028). The oncology segment accounted for a major share of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market in 2020, find the authors of the TMR study. Rise in use of natural compounds for treating cancer has spurred investment in the development of target-based drug discovery and drug delivery.

  • Advantages of Target-Specific Drug Delivery Systems Spurs Demand: Controlled drug release at the target site is one of the key advantages of nano delivery systems. The use of these in target-oriented delivery of precise medicines is catalyzing revenue potential for pharmaceutical companies developing medicines for chronic diseases. Of note, natural product-based drug discovery has attracted special attention. In recent years, many nanomedicines approved by key regulatory agencies such as the FDA. Contract research organizations have concentrated their investments in target-based drug discovery, and thus are catalyzing the revenue potential in the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1822

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market: Key Drivers

  • Nanomedicines are increasingly making a mark in next-gen drug delivery and inventions for various diseases. Massive R&D on novel drugs for major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and microbial diseases, is spurring industry interest in the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

  • Pharmaceutical companies have intensified their efforts on reformulation of new and old orphaned compounds. This is driving the need for new drug delivery compounds, thus is boosting the nanotechnology drug delivery market.

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market: Key Regional Dynamics

  • North America held a leading share of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market in 2020. Incredible advancements in drug delivery systems in the U.S. especially for chronic diseases have fueled the revenue growth, find the authors in the in-depth TMR study.

  • Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to be lucrative nanotechnology drug delivery markets. Rise in spending on cancer treatment and substantial R&D on drug delivery systems are propelling innovation in nanomedicines in the regional markets.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1822

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market: Prominent Players

Some of the key players in the nanotechnology drug delivery market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Amgen, Inc., and AbbVie, Inc.

Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1822

Global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market: Segmentation

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market, by Technology

  • Nanocrystals

  • Nanoparticles

    • Dendrimers

    • Gold Nanoparticles

    • Fullerenes

  • Liposomes

  • Micelles

  • Nanotubes

  • Others

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market, by Application

  • Neurology

  • Oncology

  • Cardiovascular/Physiology

  • Anti-Inflammatory/Immunology

  • Anti-Infective

  • Others (Hematology, Ophthalmology, etc.)

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market, by Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Australia & New Zealand

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Nanotechnology in Medical Equipment Market: Nanotechnology has tremendous potential to reform the healthcare industry. It is expected that incorporation of nanotechnology in various applications of healthcare will be the major phenomenon to watch in the next decade. Thus nanotechnology in healthcare offers substantial opportunities to revolutionize the field of diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases.

Cancer Nanotechnology Market: Nanotechnology refers to the science of the extremely small. Such extremely small particles hold enormous potential for the future of healthcare. It is capable of offering services such as delivering vaccines via aerosols and patches, diagnosing diseases more sensitively and quickly, and delivering drugs more effectively. It is the science of materials at the molecular or even smaller, subatomic level.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/nanotechnology-drug-delivery.htm


