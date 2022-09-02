U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Nanotechnology Market to Reach USD 33.63 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 36.4%| Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotechnology Market is segmented By Type (Nanosensor and Nanodevice), By Application (Electronics, Energy, Chemical manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Engineering & Technology Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

Nanotechnology Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 33.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 36.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Nanotechnology Market

Nanotechnology carries a significant impact and serves as a revolutionary and beneficial technology across various industrial domains, including medicine, aerospace, and defense which will drive the growth of the market.

The growing government funding for R&D initiatives will fuel the market's growth.

Get Your Sample Today:
https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1S71/Nanotechnology_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET

Nanotechnology combined with newer biomaterials offers scope for medical applications in surgical instrumentation, diagnosis, and drug delivery. Scientists are actively pursuing research in nanotechnology as it will lead to significant improvements in health care. Nanoparticles can be used for targeting tumors and improving medical imaging. The particles can detect tumors and carry drugs for treatment. The speed of DNA sequencing is increased. Nanotechnology provides scaffolding for tissue regeneration and wound treatment. It can be inserted into the body for repair and replacing intracellular structures. This will surge the growth of the nanotechnology market. The nanocubes fold up and surround the target tissue. They quickly take a sample of it for a faster and more accurate biopsy. The bots are based on DNA for quickly targeting specific disease cells.

Nanotechnology manipulates the structure of nanomaterials and offers insights into a particle's crystallite and agglomerate size through multiple characterization techniques. The chemical industry uses nanotech to increase the catalytic performance of industrially manufactured goods. Moreover, the major application in aerospace and defense is in conventional weaponry. Nanomaterials are currently being researched to be used in the construction of weapon systems. This will bolster the growth of the nanotechnology market in the forthcoming years. The materials provide benefits like weight reduction, and environmental protection and are linked easily via a mobile command and control interface. Nanomachines are being developed that could be injected into a target directly.

Scientific communities and government authorities worldwide are paying considerable attention to nanotechnology. For instance, BRICS nations are all striving to become nanotechnology hubs and being considered a key element in advanced manufacturing. This will fuel the growth of the nanotechnology market during the forecast period. Countries like the US are also taking key initiatives in this field.

Nanoparticles are difficult to manufacture and are expensive. The devices are expected to work under extreme weather conditions. There are challenges related to electromagnetic noise, high vacuum, hostile temperature, and radiation. The devices have to maintain strict accuracy specifications for displacement, force, and response times. This will deter the growth of the nanotechnology market in the upcoming years. There are additional problems related to the elimination of cross sensitivities. The particles gradually lose their reliability and precision when exposed to harsh environments.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:
https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1S71/nanotechnology

NANOTECHNOLOGY SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the nanodevice segment will be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on application, the healthcare segment will grow the highest in the nanotechnology market share due to widespread applications in imaging, targeted drug delivery, nanorobots for surgery, diagnostics, cell repair, and biosensors. While Aerospace and defense will grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.4% due to extensive R&D initiatives.

Based on region, the Asia-pacific segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 40% due to rising investments in nanotech devices by government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries.

Get Regional Data:
https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1S71/Nanotechnology_Market

Key Companies:

  • Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

  • Applied Nanotech

  • Advanced Nano Products Co.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Biosensors International Group

  • Espin Technologies

  • Imina Technologies SA.

  • Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

  • Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Inquire for Chapter Cost:
https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1S71/Nanotechnology_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact:  
https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1S71&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Organ-on-a-Chip market size is estimated to be worth USD 80 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 581.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.1% during the review period.

Cell Culture Market accounted for USD 16,107.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Nanocellulose market size is estimated to be worth USD 225.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 452.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the review period.

Healthcare Nanotechnology market size is projected to reach USD 363700 million by 2027, from USD 191980 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft market was valued at USD 33 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 64 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 10400 million by 2028, from USD 6245.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2028.

Nanoelectromechanical Systems market size is estimated to be worth USD 54 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 137.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.8% during the review period.

Global Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

Global DNA Nanotechnology Market Research Report 2022

Global Nanotechnology Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Nanotechnology Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanotechnology-market-to-reach-usd-33-63-billion-by-2030--registering-a-cagr-of-36-4-valuates-reports-301617092.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

