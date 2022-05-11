U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Nanotechnology in Medical Applications 2022: Analyses of Global Market Trends with Data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and Projection of CAGR through 2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Nanotechnology in Medical Applications Market

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Medical Applications: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the current and forecast market potential for nanomedicine. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancements, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography.

By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others. By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).

The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are included in the regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on nanomedicine companies' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

  • Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

  • A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

  • Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

  • A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

  • Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Applications

  • Drug Delivery

  • Drugs and Therapy

  • in Vivo Imaging

  • in Vitro Diagnostics

  • Biomaterials

  • Active Implants

  • Overview

  • Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine

  • Nanotechnology

  • Nanotechnology Uses

  • Medical Applications

  • Environmental Applications

  • Military Applications

  • Cosmetics

  • Nanotechnology Tools

  • Risks of Nanotechnology

  • Nanotechnology in the Marketplace

  • Development of Nanomedical Technologies

  • Liposomes

  • Dendrimers

  • Nanocrystals

  • Micelles

  • Fullerenes

  • Polymeric Nanoparticles

  • Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates

  • Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles

  • Ceramic Nanoparticles

  • Virosome Nanoparticles

  • Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine

  • Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy

  • Drug Delivery

  • Future Trends and Research Possibilities

  • Non-Invasive Nanodevices

  • Extracellular Devices

  • Intracellular Devices

  • Nanomachines to Control Tissue Healing

  • Eliminating Viruses

  • Correcting Chemistry

  • New Organs and Limbs

  • Fundamental Nanotechnology Research

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Markets for Nanomedicine

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts

  • Global Nanomedicine Market

  • Main Product Categories

  • Market Analysis by Clinical Application

Chapter 6 Global Nanomedicine Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Abbott

  • Abraxis Bioscience

  • Aphios Corp.

  • Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings Inc.

  • C Sixty Inc.

  • Elan (Alkermes)

  • Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Farfield Scientific

  • Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

  • Liplasome Pharma Aps

  • Magforce Nanotechnologies

  • Microfluidics Corp.

  • Nanobio Corp.

  • Nanobiotix Sa

  • Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

  • Nanocopoeia, LLC.

  • Nanologix Inc.

  • Nanomix Inc.

  • Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.

  • Nanostructures Inc.

  • Orthovita Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Starpharma

  • Tecangroup Ltd.

  • Transgenex Nanobiotech Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfyuz7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


