Nanotechnology in Medical Applications 2022: Analyses of Global Market Trends with Data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and Projection of CAGR through 2026
Nanotechnology in Medical Applications Market
The "Nanotechnology in Medical Applications: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the current and forecast market potential for nanomedicine. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancements, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography.
By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others. By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).
The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are included in the regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on nanomedicine companies' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications
Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications
Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness
A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine
Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Applications
Drug Delivery
Drugs and Therapy
in Vivo Imaging
in Vitro Diagnostics
Biomaterials
Active Implants
Overview
Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine
Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Uses
Medical Applications
Environmental Applications
Military Applications
Cosmetics
Nanotechnology Tools
Risks of Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology in the Marketplace
Development of Nanomedical Technologies
Liposomes
Dendrimers
Nanocrystals
Micelles
Fullerenes
Polymeric Nanoparticles
Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates
Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles
Ceramic Nanoparticles
Virosome Nanoparticles
Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine
Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
Drug Delivery
Future Trends and Research Possibilities
Non-Invasive Nanodevices
Extracellular Devices
Intracellular Devices
Nanomachines to Control Tissue Healing
Eliminating Viruses
Correcting Chemistry
New Organs and Limbs
Fundamental Nanotechnology Research
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Markets for Nanomedicine
Market Drivers
Market Estimates and Forecasts
Global Nanomedicine Market
Main Product Categories
Market Analysis by Clinical Application
Chapter 6 Global Nanomedicine Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Abbott
Abraxis Bioscience
Aphios Corp.
Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings Inc.
C Sixty Inc.
Elan (Alkermes)
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Farfield Scientific
Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH
Liplasome Pharma Aps
Magforce Nanotechnologies
Microfluidics Corp.
Nanobio Corp.
Nanobiotix Sa
Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.
Nanocopoeia, LLC.
Nanologix Inc.
Nanomix Inc.
Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.
Nanostructures Inc.
Orthovita Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Starpharma
Tecangroup Ltd.
Transgenex Nanobiotech Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfyuz7
