Nanotechnology in the Medical Applications: The Global Market 2022

Nano-enabled medical products began emerging on the market over a decade ago, and some have evolved as the best-sellers in their therapeutic categories. The leading areas in which nanomedical products have made an impact are CNS diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infection control.



Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in nanotechnology-based research in drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's high growth rate will be due to the drive to address unmet healthcare needs, high prevalence of cancer, high investments in nanotechnology-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.

The report examines the current and forecast market potential for nanomedicine. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancements, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.

The report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography. By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others. By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).

The Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Applications

Drug Delivery

Drugs and Therapy

in Vivo Imaging

in Vitro Diagnostics

Biomaterials

Active Implants

Overview

Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine

Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Uses

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Military Applications

Cosmetics

Nanotechnology Tools

Risks of Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology in the Marketplace

Development of Nanomedical Technologies

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Nanocrystals

Micelles

Fullerenes

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates

Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles

Ceramic Nanoparticles

Virosome Nanoparticles

Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine

Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy

Drug Delivery

Future Trends and Research Possibilities

Non-Invasive Nanodevices

Extracellular Devices

Intracellular Devices

Nanomachines to Control Tissue Healing

Eliminating Viruses

Correcting Chemistry

New Organs and Limbs

Fundamental Nanotechnology Research

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Markets for Nanomedicine

Market Drivers

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Global Nanomedicine Market

Main Product Categories

Market Analysis by Clinical Application

Chapter 6 Global Nanomedicine Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbott

Abraxis Bioscience

Aphios Corp.

Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings Inc.

C Sixty Inc.

Elan (Alkermes)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Farfield Scientific

Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

Liplasome Pharma Aps

Magforce Nanotechnologies

Microfluidics Corp.

Nanobio Corp.

Nanobiotix Sa

Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

Nanocopoeia, LLC.

Nanologix Inc.

Nanomix Inc.

Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.

Nanostructures Inc.

Orthovita Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Starpharma

Tecangroup Ltd.

Transgenex Nanobiotech Inc.

