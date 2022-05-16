U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,033.95
    +10.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,406.26
    +209.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,759.27
    -45.73 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.67
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.39
    +3.90 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0490 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3010
    +0.1160 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,687.23
    -274.17 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.49
    +422.81 (+174.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Nanotechnology in the Medical Applications: The Global Market 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Medical Applications: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Nano-enabled medical products began emerging on the market over a decade ago, and some have evolved as the best-sellers in their therapeutic categories. The leading areas in which nanomedical products have made an impact are CNS diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infection control.

Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in nanotechnology-based research in drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's high growth rate will be due to the drive to address unmet healthcare needs, high prevalence of cancer, high investments in nanotechnology-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.

The report examines the current and forecast market potential for nanomedicine. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancements, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.

The report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography. By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others. By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

  • Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

  • A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

  • Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

  • A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

  • Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Applications

  • Drug Delivery

  • Drugs and Therapy

  • in Vivo Imaging

  • in Vitro Diagnostics

  • Biomaterials

  • Active Implants

  • Overview

  • Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine

  • Nanotechnology

  • Nanotechnology Uses

  • Medical Applications

  • Environmental Applications

  • Military Applications

  • Cosmetics

  • Nanotechnology Tools

  • Risks of Nanotechnology

  • Nanotechnology in the Marketplace

  • Development of Nanomedical Technologies

  • Liposomes

  • Dendrimers

  • Nanocrystals

  • Micelles

  • Fullerenes

  • Polymeric Nanoparticles

  • Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates

  • Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles

  • Ceramic Nanoparticles

  • Virosome Nanoparticles

  • Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine

  • Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy

  • Drug Delivery

  • Future Trends and Research Possibilities

  • Non-Invasive Nanodevices

  • Extracellular Devices

  • Intracellular Devices

  • Nanomachines to Control Tissue Healing

  • Eliminating Viruses

  • Correcting Chemistry

  • New Organs and Limbs

  • Fundamental Nanotechnology Research

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Markets for Nanomedicine

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts

  • Global Nanomedicine Market

  • Main Product Categories

  • Market Analysis by Clinical Application

Chapter 6 Global Nanomedicine Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Abbott

  • Abraxis Bioscience

  • Aphios Corp.

  • Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings Inc.

  • C Sixty Inc.

  • Elan (Alkermes)

  • Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Farfield Scientific

  • Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

  • Liplasome Pharma Aps

  • Magforce Nanotechnologies

  • Microfluidics Corp.

  • Nanobio Corp.

  • Nanobiotix Sa

  • Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

  • Nanocopoeia, LLC.

  • Nanologix Inc.

  • Nanomix Inc.

  • Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.

  • Nanostructures Inc.

  • Orthovita Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Starpharma

  • Tecangroup Ltd.

  • Transgenex Nanobiotech Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ew0njc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanotechnology-in-the-medical-applications-the-global-market-2022-301548117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises as Demand for Refined Products Fuels Crude’s Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as a global squeeze on refined products continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Higher in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.6% to trade near

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • How Is JetBlue's Stock Affected by Its Hostile Bid for Spirit?

    Monday morning JetBlue Airways made a $30/share hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines . The share price of SAVE jumped but what does this do to JBLU's shares? Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Hig

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Valneva's Shares Are Plunging Today Premarket

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) warned it might have to reconsider its FY22 financial guidance after the European Commission informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine. In November, the company signed the APA with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 over two years. The EC decision is regrettable, especially as we continue to receive messages from Europeans

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Explainer-What India's u-turn on wheat exports means for world markets

    India's ban on wheat exports has delivered a fresh blow to world markets already reeling from tight supplies due to output issues in traditional export powerhouses Canada, Europe and Australia and snarled supply lines in the war-torn Black Sea area. Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago jumped by their 6% limit on Monday as markets reacted to the ban announced over the weekend, igniting alarm among trading firms and importers who had been banking on millions of tonnes of Indian wheat being available for shipment over the coming months. WHY DID INDIA BAN EXPORTS?

  • eBay and FedEx Extend Alliance in Canada with Shipping Labels Platform Integration

    eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, and FedEx, the world's largest express transportation company, today announced that Canadian sellers will be able to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels, a proprietary label printing solution. The integration of FedEx technology gives eBay sellers a seamless, on-platform experience to access FedEx domestic and international shipping tools and services – all at preferential rates.

  • Italy’s Eni to Open Ruble Account as EU Eases Stance on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian energy giant Eni SpA is poised to comply with Russian demands and open a bank account in rubles, after the European Union softened its stance in a standoff with the Kremlin over crucial gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Higher in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco’s first-quarter profits surge 80%

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) AR SDK Platform Supporting McCormick® SUNSHINE SEASONING BY TABITHA BROWN New Product Launch

    Imagine AR Inc. (IP: CSE) (IPNFF: OTCQB) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables companies, sports teams, and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to announce its SDK Platform will be integrated with the McCormick Flavor Maker App for the Tabitha Brown Sunshine Seasoning Launch June 15, 2022.