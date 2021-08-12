U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.00
    -30.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.18
    -0.61 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5120
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,604.35
    -1,489.20 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.13
    -17.70 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.25
    -17.89 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Nanox to Host Business Update Video Presentation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nano-X Imaging
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company to host webcast on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 am ET

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that the Company will host a Business Update Video Presentation on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 am ET with Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and other members of Nanox’s senior leadership.

Video Presentation details:

Monday, August 16th
8:30am ET
https://media.rampard.com/202108162/

Interested parties can register for the presentation here.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. This includes any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's potential acquisitions, research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC.

Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed acquisitions, and the possibility that the terms and conditions set forth in any definitive agreements with respect to the proposed acquisitions may differ materially from the terms and conditions set forth in the term sheet, (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the proposed acquisitions and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, (3) the inability to complete the proposed transactions, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Zebra Medical Vision or other conditions to closing, (4) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the parties’ ability to negotiate and consummate the proposed acquisitions, (5) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the proposed transactions, (6) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed transaction, (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees, (8) costs related to the proposed transactions, (9) the demand for the combined company’s services together with the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, (10) Nanox's (i) ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (ii) expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iii) ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (iv) the market acceptance of the Nanox.ARC and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (v) expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (vi) ability to conduct business globally, and (11) risks and business interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this video clip to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

Company Contact:

Tamar Aharon Cohen
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bell 5G powers Tiny Mile food delivery robots in downtown Toronto

    Bell today announced a collaboration with Tiny Mile to provide 5G connectivity for the Canadian AI start-up's growing fleet of food delivery robots in downtown Toronto.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Palantir Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Could Turn Positive on the Year.

    The analytics software company reported revenue of $376 million, up 49% from a year ago and ahead of the Street consensus of $361 million.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Who said technology can't deliver both dividends and growth? Here are three stocks that do just that.

  • WELL Health Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2-2021; with 484% YoY Revenue Growth; and 615% Growth in its Adjusted Gross Profit

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, announced today its results for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date...