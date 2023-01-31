U.S. markets closed

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on February 15, 2023

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Company”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its second quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released on Tuesday February 14, 2023, after market close.

Details of the Q2 Webcast

When: February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nke9vt6o

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at https://nanoxplore.ca/events-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available through the link above or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


