NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA): Are Analysts Optimistic?

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. NanoXplore Inc., a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. With the latest financial year loss of CA$16m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$14m, the CA$486m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which NanoXplore will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the Canadian Chemicals analysts is that NanoXplore is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$8.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for NanoXplore given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

