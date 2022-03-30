U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

NanoXplore to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 30th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·2 min read
In this article:
  • GRA
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA), a graphene company based in Montreal, is pleased to announce that Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30th, 2022.

DATE: March 30th, 2022
TIME: 4:00 pm EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About NanoXplore Inc.
NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
NanoXplore Inc.
Soroush Nazarpour,
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@nanoxplore.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


