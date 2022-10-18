U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Nantucket Spider Partners With Rainforest Trust to Help Protect Rainforests

Nantucket Spider
·2 min read
Image
Image

Nantucket Spider is pushing the bug repellent and the home goods industry forward with its recent sustainability and transparency efforts. After announcing its Plastic-Free by 2025 initiative and its commitment to transparency this year, the company has now also committed to giving 2% of the proceeds of each item it sells online to Rainforest Trust's Conservation Action Fund.

Nantucket Spider

Nantucket Spider
Nantucket Spider

WILTON, Conn., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Spider, a leader in the natural outdoor and home goods space, has committed to donating 2% of the proceeds of each item it sells online to support rainforest and endangered species habitat conservation with Rainforest Trust's Conservation Action Fund. The fund is used to support and protect endangered species, threatened rainforests and other tropical ecosystems around the world. Rainforest Trust is one of the world's most effective conservation charities with over 40 million acres of rainforest protected to date.

Nantucket Spider has been a leading innovator in the natural insect repellent market for nearly 10 years, with sustainability and transparency at the forefront of their business. More recently, the company has expanded into the zero-waste cleaning product space, adding an innovative plastic-free line of natural cleaning products and laundry detergent under the product line name "Nantucket Footprint."

"We are mindful that the most humble creatures with the smallest footprints are impacted every day by the choices we all make." - Nancy Jack, CEO and Co-Founder

Earlier this year, the company announced its Plastic-Free by 2025 initiative. Already packaged and sent to customers in biodegradable bags, their bug repellents will be packaged in aluminum bottles starting this year, reducing plastic use and improving recyclability. This past summer, Nantucket Spider announced that they have become a fully remote company, thereby reducing their internal greenhouse gas emissions to zero. They are also working with their trade partners to further reduce emissions with sourcing.

Sustainability, Packaging & Ingredients: 

Nantucket Spider's products are all made with the lowest toxicity ingredient choices on the market and are packaged in recycled, recyclable, compostable and/or biodegradable packaging. Their latest line of cleaning products, Nantucket Footprint, are packaged without water and without plastic.

Nantucket Spider's Mission 

The company's mission is to create natural products using the highest-quality ingredients, the lowest toxicity, and the least amount of waste possible.

"We are committed to leaving the planet better than we found it for the future of the environment and for the future of our children. Subsequent generations should live in a safe, environmentally stable world, and we know that we can play a part in what that world looks like." - Nancy Jack, CEO and Co-Founder

Join the conversation:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nantucketspider

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nantucketspider

Contact Information:
Abbie Jack
Public Relations Director
abbiejack97@gmail.com
+12034233031

Related Images






Image 1: Nantucket Spider



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


