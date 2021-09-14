Napa Valley Opens the Cellars September 14-15, 2021

Shop Rare and Limited Napa Valley Wines

Shop Rare and Limited Napa Valley Wines September 14-15, 2021

Shop Rare and Limited Napa Valley Wines September 14-15, 2021

Shop Rare and Limited Napa Valley Wines September 14-15, 2021

Shop Rare and Limited Napa Valley Wines September 14-15, 2021

St. Helena, CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Napa Valley winemaking community comes together to provide special offerings of current and past vintages of wine directly to consumers through a two-day Open the Cellar event.

"Wineries have gone deep into their cellars to offer up a spectacular selection of wines that represent the quality that Napa Valley is so well known for. Each wine represents a story of time and place and was hand selected by the winemakers for this event,” said Kathleen Corcoran, Director of Marketing for Napa Valley Vintners.

Napa Valley’s storied past in winemaking craftsmanship spans more than 150 years. With each year comes a new set of circumstances that shape the story of the vintage. The September “Open the Cellar” event celebrates these stories.

Winemakers from participating wineries have each selected a favorite vintage of wine that has special meaning to them and are making it available during the two-day sale.

Wines on offer are from 14 different vintages dating back to 1998 and include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Sangiovese, red blends, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling wine and white blends. In total, there are nearly 100 Napa Valley wines to select from.

Join Napa Valley winemakers on Instagram Live tonight, Tuesday, September 14 at 5 p.m. PT with Amanda McCrossin, @sommvivant, and tomorrow, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT with Nadine Brown, @nadinewinebrown, to hear the stories first hand from the winemakers.

ABOUT NAPA VALLEY VINTNERS:

The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit trade association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more online at napavintners.com, and follow Napa Valley Vintners on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Story continues

Attachments

CONTACT: Teresa Wall Napa Valley Vintners 707-968-4210 twall@napavintners.com



