NAPCO Security Technologies to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NSSC

-Results will be released Monday February 7, 2022 -

-Conference Call with Management to be held at 11AM ET-

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions will release financial results for its Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 on Monday February 7, 2022 before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 11 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. The conference call will also be available on replay starting at 2 p.m. ET on February 7, 2022. For the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 domestically, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers, and use the replay access code 13726725.

In addition, the call will be webcast and will be available on the Company's website at www.napcosecurity.com.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:
Patrick McKillop
Director of Investor Relations
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.
800-645-9445 x 374
Mobile: 516-404-3597
pmckillop@napcosecurity.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napco-security-technologies-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2022-results-301472849.html

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

