On February 12, 2024, Kevin Buchel, the CFO of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail within the provided SEC Filing.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is a leading manufacturer of security products, including electronic locking devices, alarm systems, and building access control systems. The company's products are designed to protect a wide range of facilities, from schools and universities to government institutions and commercial properties.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 110,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc CFO Kevin Buchel Sells 10,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc were trading at $44.8, resulting in a market cap of $1.596 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 37.41, surpassing the industry median of 17.9 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $44.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.69, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is 1.37, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc CFO Kevin Buchel Sells 10,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

