Naperville business roundup: 24/7 emergency vet to open; Elgin Clock Repair to wind down; McDonald’s on Diehl Road to close

Naperville pet owners will have access to new, round-the-clock veterinary care starting this week.

Veterinary Emergency Group, which has three other Chicago-area locations, is ready to open its latest spot at 3204 S. Route 59.

Wednesday will be the hospital’s official ribbon-cutting.

Known as VEG, the vet service chain — which offers urgent care and pet emergency services on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis — has 60 locations across the United States. In Illinois, they have offices in Oak Brook and Chicago’s South Loop and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

With Naperville’s location — opening immediately following Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony — VEG is expanding further into Chicago’s western suburbs. Up north, another suburban site is bound for Buffalo Grove.

“We are thrilled to open VEG Naperville and give a new pet ER experience to the local people and pets of this area,” Christine Kilpatrick, medical director for VEG Naperville, said in a statement.

Established in 2014, the vet group touts on its website that it is open around the clock, even on holidays, to handle emergencies for any animal with fur, feathers, shells and scales. A second cornerstone of VEG’s approach to emergency care is its hospital design, which includes an open floor plan and keeping people and their pets together throughout any procedure required.

“One of the unique things about VEG is we allow pet parents to stay with their pets through all stages of treatment,” Kilpatrick said, “including surgery and overnight hospitalization, allowing them to witness first-hand the important care of their pet and feel a part of it at the same time.”

Besides care for injuries and illnesses that cannot wait, VEG facilities provide diagnostics and testing, surgery, X-rays, ultrasound and end-of-life care. VEG does not handle routine and preventative care, such as vaccines, spays or neuters. Those services should be handled by the pet owners’ primary care veterinarian.

Story continues

The VEG Naperville ribbon-cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 3204 S. Route 59.

Western suburbs welcome fencing services

In need of some fencing repairs? Top Rail Fence has you covered.

The business — part of a larger network of Top Rail franchises scattered across the country — is a recent addition to Naperville, offering services to the city and surrounding western suburbs, as of Sept. 18.

Owned by Chicago-area couple Mark and Lisa Johns, the local franchise is Illinois’ first and, as of yet, only Top Rail location.

Top Rail is available for residential, commercial and agricultural fencing work. The Johns’ franchise doesn’t yet have a physical location, but the couple assured in a call this week that work is well underway.

“We’re fully operational,” Lisa Johns said.

Working from home for now, Lisa and Mark said they are hoping to have a Naperville warehouse in place by February of next year.

“We’re still installing fences, we just don’t have a set location to hold inventory yet,” Mark Johns said. “That’s in progress.”

Top Rail Fence Naperville aims to serve all of Chicago’s western suburbs, including Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Bloomingdale, Bolder Hill, Bolingbrook, Carol Stream, DeKalb, Elburn, Geneva, Genoa, Hampshire, Huntly, Lisle, Maple Park, Oswego, Plano, St. Charles, Sycamore, Wheaton and Yorkville.

24-year-old takes over The Diamond Studio

Sal Saleh, a 24-year-old from Chicago’s south suburbs, is the new owner of The Diamond Studio of Naperville at 1320 N. Route 59.

A year ago, the longstanding jewelry store announced online that after “many wonderful years” it would be closing its doors. Last week, however, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce commemorated the store’s reopening with a Saleh at the helm.

Coming from a family of jewelers, Saleh purchased The Diamond Studio from its previous owner, who “wanted to retire and move forward,” Saleh said, speaking over the phone Monday.

Now, he and his family run the store, he said.

Clinical psychologist office expands Naperville location

Dr. Shantelle & Associates Ltd. has expanded its Naperville office at 552 S. Washington St. from four client rooms to nine in an effort to “meet the need of (the) community to see more patients,” the mental health group practice said in a news release last week.

In addition to Naperville, the practice also has offices in Clarendon Hills and Bolingbrook. Between the trio of west suburban locations, Dr. Shantelle & Associates offers various forms of therapy and other specialties, including sport psychology or educational advocacy.

Med spa business opens in downtown Naperville

A full service medical spa is up and running in downtown Naperville.

Located at 55 S. Main St., Concierge Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery is a “luxury aesthetic practice,” offering anything from cool-sculpting to microneedling, a company representative said Monday.

One of five Chicago-area locations, Concierge Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Naperville is nonsurgical only, though the practice has plans to add a surgical center at a later date.

Chief Operating Officer Laura Benarosch, as quoted in a news release, said, “We look forward to growing in Naperville.”

Pickup and delivery laundry services available to Naperville residents

CD One Price Cleaners, which has Naperville locations at 1592 W. Ogden Ave. and 340 E. Ogden Ave., is now offering pickup and delivery service.

The laundry and dry cleaning business started rolling out the new options in July, according to Jonathon Reckles, CD One’s vice president of marketing. Pickup and delivery is now available at all 38 of CD One’s Chicago-area locations, Naperville’s included, Reckles said.

Established in Chicago since 2001, CD One has had franchises in Naperville for the past two decades. Reckles said the cleaners began adding pickup and delivery services to select locations in 2015 but that in this past July, it brought the extra convenience to all Chicago-area locations.

Naperville in particular had early success with pickup and delivery, Reckles said.

“That’s one of the areas that we’re trying to double down in,” he said.

Dry cleaning delivery services with CD One start at $5.99. Laundry subscriptions start at less than $19 a week for twice monthly service or $28 a week for every week service.

McDonald’s on Diehl Road to close

The McDonald’s restaurant at 28231 Diehl Road in Warrenville is shutting down.

According to an employee of the Warrenville location, reached over the phone Monday, the Diehl Road site’s last day of operation was Tuesday.

Asked about the reason for closure, the employee said, “We can’t give any specifics” and that “we’re just allowed to say we will no longer be in business as of Nov. 1.”

Elgin Clock Repair preparing to wind down

After 27 years of serving Naperville, Elgin Clock Repair is closing shop in town. Only the business’ main location at 270 Sundown Road in South Elgin will remain open.

The Naperville location at 402 W. 5th Ave. is being shuyt down because its co-owners are downsizing as they prepare to retire in a few years, co-owner Jim LaChapelle said.

Founded in 1981, Elgin Clock Repair sells new clocks and repairs and restores older clocks. The business expanded to Naperville in 1996 and moved to its current location in 2015.

The store’s last day in Naperville will be Saturday.

tkenny@chicagotribune.com