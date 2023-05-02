Naphtha Market size to grow by USD 47.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increase in demand for naphtha in the petrochemical industry to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global naphtha market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. For more comprehensive insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Naphtha Market 2023-2027

The naphtha market covers the following areas:

Naphtha Market Sizing

Naphtha Market Forecast

Naphtha Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The global naphtha market is concentrated by the presence of a few global and regional vendors. Key vendors have production facilities across the world, and the competition is intense. The increasing investments in R and D by key vendors for developing technologically advanced environment-friendly products is a key market driver. The naphtha market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

2M Holdings Ltd.

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.

Bajrang Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Chevron Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp.

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

PAO NOVATEK

Pyroplast Energy Ltd.

QatarEnergy

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Shell plc

UPM Kymmene Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Formosa Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers naphtha as a feedstock for naphtha cracker and aromatics plants.

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers naphtha such as solvent naphtha.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. - The company offers naphtha under its brand Propel.

Key Market Segmentation

This naphtha market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (heavy naphtha and light naphtha), application (chemicals, energy/fuel, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the heavy naphtha segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. As a result of its adaptable qualities and wide range of uses, heavy naphtha has attracted a lot of attention in the global market. Heavy naphtha demand has significantly increased over the past few years, making it one of the most sought-after naphtha products. It is a crucial raw material for the manufacture of many petrochemical goods, including resins, synthetic rubber, and plastics. Furthermore, it is a crucial component in the creation of fuel products like gasoline. Hence, such factors are anticipated to grow the demand for the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth. The demand for various petrochemicals in the region is rising, which also increases the demand for naphtha. The petrochemical industry's explosive growth in the region is one of the main factors supporting naphtha demand. Various significant chemical producers are located in the region. They heavily rely on naphtha as a feedstock to create a variety of goods, such as plastics, solvents, and synthetic fibers. Moreover, due to the growing number of cars on the roads in countries such as India and China, the demand for naphtha from the transportation sector is also expected to continue to rise during the forecast period.

Naphtha Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in demand for naphtha in the petrochemical industry is a significant demand driver for the naphtha market.

Naphtha is known to be a vital feedstock for the production of many petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, and other chemicals.

As more nations around the world are relying on petrochemical products, demand for them has grown exponentially in recent years. The petrochemical sector has therefore been increasing its production capabilities. This results in a corresponding rise in naphtha demand.

Hence, the abovementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in investment in the extraction of naphtha is an emerging naphtha market trend influencing the market growth.

The petrochemical industry currently views increasing investment in naphtha as a profitable move, as it is being considered by investors as a viable option for constructing new petrochemical plants as well as for expanding existing ones.

In comparison to other feedstocks, naphtha is less expensive, which makes it a popular option for businesses looking to minimize their manufacturing costs. In addition, compared to other feedstocks, naphtha has a higher yield per ton, which increases its appeal.

Additionally, naphtha is turning into the feedstock of choice for petrochemical producers because of the rising demand for petrochemicals and the requirement for a safe and reliable supply of feedstocks.

Hence, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations on the usage of naphtha are major challenges hindering the naphtha market growth.

A common feedstock for many industrial processes, including the creation of chemicals, solvents, and fuel, is naphtha. It is a colorless liquid hydrocarbon mixture.

But using naphtha also carries potential risks to both human health and the environment, which is why governments and regulatory bodies around the world have put strict guidelines into place.

Naphtha's potential to emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which aid in the formation of smog and may be harmful to people's health, is one of the main causes of concern.

Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Naphtha Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the naphtha market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the naphtha market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the naphtha market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the naphtha market vendors

Naphtha Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2M Holdings Ltd., Alexandria Mineral Oils Co., Bajrang Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd., Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Petrochemical Corp., Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., PAO NOVATEK, Pyroplast Energy Ltd., QatarEnergy, Reliance Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, UPM Kymmene Corp., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

