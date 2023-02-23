U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Construction Industry Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Polycarboxylate Ether, Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF)), By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market stood at USD 15,360 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% and reach USD 20,436.03 million by 2028. This can be ascribed to the exceptional properties possessed by naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures such as mechanical strength, durability and less water holding capacity which has significantly increased their use across various end user industries including building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, paper & pulp, rubber, among others.

Naphthalene and PCE-based additives are a solvent and polycarboxylate ether superplasticizer combination that lessens water demand for concrete without losing workability or strength development. Admixtures offer low viscosity in liquid form at room temperature without losing high fleece sensitivity during processing phases. It is considered a vital constituent in high-performance, self-consolidating, fiber reinforced concrete during construction and lab activities.

Surging infrastructure and construction activities worldwide propel the demand for the market for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures. Admixtures based on naphthalene and PCE are used in laboratory applications such as dyestuffs, and industrial chemicals. The admixtures are used in manufacturing several types of resins, which are essential components of insulation and improve bonding characteristics. This in turn has increased the demand for the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures, thereby driving the market growth in the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Construction Industries

Worldwide the population is increasing rapidly, which has led to a rise in residential and commercial units. The admixtures are mixed into construction material to modify and improve their chemical and physical properties, such as reducing the need for water for concrete without losing properties or strength. UNICEF stated that almost 700 million people are going to be relocated due to extreme water scarcity by 2030. Due to the shortage of water in future, the need for a product which helps to lessen the use of water in construction is going to upsurge in the forecast period. As the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures possess above mentioned characteristics, therefore demand for the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Expanding application and demand from the paint and coating industry as it is used in solutions to lessen the water requirement are expected to upsurge the demand for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures. Due to the low cost and superior-performance properties like water-resistant characteristics, it is majorly used in the paints & coatings sector, textiles sector, rubber chemicals, pulp & paper chemicals, and construction chemicals for providing low-water requirement properties. Apart from these, government policies on water conservation and growing demand for smart water management construction chemicals propel market growth. Hence, the abovementioned factors are going to propel the demand for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market in the forecast period.

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices to Hinder Market Growth

The fluctuation in the costs of the raw materials has impacted the cost of the product, which is impeding growth of the market. Improper mixing ratio of Portland cement and superplasticizers trap the water droplet and reduce concrete workability. Lack of skilled labor, the requirement of a significant initial investment, installation & maintenance costs of naphthalene and PCE based admixtures are significantly higher, hence restraining the growth of the naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market.

Incessant Ongoing R&D for New Applications is Driving Growth

Innovations in construction technology, such as the discovery of concrete admixtures, may be utilized to increase workability, durability, and rheology. The workability and effectiveness of a new printing mixture are evaluated. They have good output in terms of print quality, shape stability, and printability window in a performance-based laboratory testing of cementitious mixes for construction-scale 3D printing, which is expected to create an opportunity for growth of the global naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market.

Market Segmentation

Global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market is segmented based on type, application, region and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into polycarboxylate ether, sulphonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), sulphonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF). Based on application, the market is divided into naphthalene sulfonic acids, phthalic anhydride, laboratory uses.

Market Players

BASF SE, General Resource Technology, Inc., Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Company, Horizon Admixtures Co., Ltd., Henan Aosida Chemicals Co., Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd, Beijing Jiankai Concrete Admixture Co.,Ltd. are the major market players in global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By type:

  • Polycarboxylate Ether

  • Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)

  • Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF)

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By application:

  • Naphthalene Sulfonic Acids

  • Phthalic Anhydride

  • Laboratory Uses

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • MBCC Group (BASF SE)

  • Sika AG

  • W.R. Grace & Co.

  • MAPEI Group (General Resource Technology, Inc.)

  • Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

  • Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Henan Aosida Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd (XYD CHEM)

  • Beijing Jiankai Concrete Admixture Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rqf2y-pce?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


