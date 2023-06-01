Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Napier Port Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = NZ$30m ÷ (NZ$564m - NZ$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Napier Port Holdings has an ROCE of 5.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Napier Port Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Napier Port Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Napier Port Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Napier Port Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.5% from 8.7% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Napier Port Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Napier Port Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 19% in the last three years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

